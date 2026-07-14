More Than 30,000 Tickets Sold for August 1 BC Place Return

Published on July 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Football fever has not stopped in Vancouver.

More than 30,000 tickets sold for August 1 BC Place return

August 1 will be the 20th consecutive MLS home match with more than 20,000 and the fourth time this year with over 25,000

Sold-out lower bowl of 27,589 at the final home match at BC Place on April 25 before the FIFA World Cup 2026™ break

Coming off a nostalgic sold-out return to action at Swangard Stadium last week, Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Tuesday that more than 30,000 tickets have already been sold for the club's return to BC Place on Saturday, August 1 at 4:30 p.m. PT. The 'Caps will host rivals Los Angeles FC in a rematch of last year's epic MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal.

Upgrade the matchday experience with a premium suite at whitecapsfc.com/tickets/premium

"We can't wait to return in front of another packed crowd and our incredible fans," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC chief executive officer. "The World Cup showcased the best of Vancouver, and BC Place looked fantastic for seven straight wonderful games. Let's make it eight and continue the momentum by showing the best of our city once again."

Single match tickets are available at ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps and for all other ticket options visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets

WORLD CUP STARS

It will be a star-studded affair at BC Place. As many as six players who were part of the recent FIFA World Cup could see the field, including Whitecaps FC players Sebastian Berhalter (United States), Andrés Cubas (Paraguay), and Rayan Elloumi (Tunisia). From LAFC, Canadian internationals Mathieu Choinière and Jacob Shaffelburg, as well as Korea Republic's Son Heung-min.

Players selected to the 2026 MLS All-Star game in this match include Berhalter, 2014 FIFA World Cup champion Thomas Müller, and Son for LAFC.

PRIDE MATCH

The August 1 match will also mark the 'Caps 13th annual Pride Match, presented by TELUS, celebrating the power of sport to bring people together, foster inclusion, and create a sense of belonging for all communities.

'CAPS CONTINUE TO PERFORM

At 10W-2L-2D, the 'Caps continue to build momentum with their best ever MLS start, and one of the best in MLS history. Whitecaps FC are one of only two teams to ever win eight of their first nine matches, alongside this year's San Jose Earthquakes. Dating back to the start of 2025, no MLS team has posted a better regular season record than VWFC at 28W-9L-11D. In that time, the 'Caps have the best goal difference (+50), fewest goals against (50), and second most goals scored (100).

LEAGUES CUP IS COMING

Following the August 1 match, Whitecaps FC will quickly turn their attention to Leagues Cup, with a chance to add a major international trophy to the club's cabinet.

The 'Caps will host home matches against Mexican opposition on Tuesday, August 4 (included for season ticket members) against Atlante FC, and Friday, August 7 against FC Juárez, before playing at El Volcán in Monterrey, Mexico against Tigres UANL on Tuesday, August 11. Find out more about Leagues Cup at Leagues Cup 2026.

For the latest information on Whitecaps FC, visit whitecapsfc.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 14, 2026

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