'Caps chase for hi5tory moves into TELUS Canadian Championship semifinals

Published on July 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







FOOTHILLS COUNTY, AB - A day after the Calgary Stampede ended, Vancouver Whitecaps FC corralled a feisty Cavalry FC side via a 1-1 draw - and a 5-2 aggregate - in the second leg of their TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinal.

A standout performance from 'Caps goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer, along with a late goal from substitute Mihail Gherasimencov, means that the defending Canadian champions now advance to face CF Montréal in the two-leg championship semifinal at dates to be announced.

Early on, Cavalry FC's Ali Musse sprinted past the back line for a dangerous run down the right wing. His drive from beyond the area was turned aside by Boehmer, who confidently came off his line for a tidy challenge.

Before the quarter-hour, Whitecaps FC put a passing clinic on display. Right winger Jeevan Badwal drew a defender close before laying a through ball into the box for oncoming captain Thomas Müller. In a flash, der Raumdeuter centred for right back Édier Ocampo - only to be denied by Cavalry FC 'keeper Nathan Ingham.

Cavalry FC forward Goteh Ntignee sprung loose on long runs - he went one-on-one against Ocampo and later versus centre back Mathías Laborda. On both occasions, the 'Caps defenders shut Ntignee down.

Ntignee finally found an opening, but Boehmer alertly cut down the angle to force Ntignee to go around. Down but not out, the 'keeper desperately reached out with his left palm to strip the ball. The Cavalry FC winger regained possession, but Boehmer recovered to bravely block the drive.

Not long after, Bohemer came up big again when he parried aside a dangerous Sergio Camargo blast.

The 'Caps soon regained momentum. Müller spotted Badwal at the far post, but Ingham slid to reject the dribbler to keep the match nil-nil at the half.

In the 75th minute, Musse got Cavalry on the board first with a header to the far post for the 1-0 opener, and cut Whitecaps FC's lead from the first leg to 4-2.

However four minutes from time, Gherasimencov ensured that there would be no late-night miracle from his former club.

Off a pass from JC Ngando near the centre circle, Gherasimencov juked into open space to flex his muscles - a 25-yard crack that dipped past an outstretched Ingham to level the match at 1-1, and put the quarterfinal out of reach.

Next up, Whitecaps FC return to MLS regular season play this coming Thursday, July 16 on the road against Chicago Fire FC, with kickoff at 5:30 p.m. PT. Watch on Apple TV, or check out the 'Caps & Taps list to find the nearest bar showing the match.

The 'Caps will return to BC Place on Saturday, August 1 for a highly-anticipated playoff rematch against Los Angeles FC. With limited tickets remaining in the lower bowl, the upper bowl has now been opened. To secure your seats, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Michael Venne

Attendance: 6,011

Scoring Summary

75' - CAV - Ali Musse (Harry Paton)

86' - VAN - Mihail Gherasimencov (JC Ngando)

Statistics

Possession: CAV 36% - VAN 64%

Shots: CAV 16 - VAN 18

Shots on Goal: CAV 4 - VAN 5

Saves: CAV 4 - VAN 3

Fouls: CAV 13 - VAN 13

Offsides: CAV 1 - VAN 1

Corners: CAV 6 - VAN 7

Cautions

1' - VAN - Mathías Laborda

38' - CAV - Amer Didić

52' - CAV - Eryk Kobza

Cavalry FC

29.Nathan Ingham; 15.Levi Laing (16.Adam Pearlman 57'), 4.Daan Klomp, 55.Amer Didić, 5.Bradley Kamdem (3.Curtis Ofori 80'); 24.Eryk Kobza, 6.Michael Baldisimo (8.Harry Paton 66'); 7.Ali Musse, 10.Sergio Camargo © (28.Niko Myroniuk 57'), 20.Goteh Ntignee (14.Caniggia Elva 80'); 9.Tobias Warschewski

Substitutes not used

21.Joe Holliday, 19.Owen Antoniuk, 22.Max Piepgrass, 25.Nate Edwards, 92.Jay Herdman

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

32.Isaac Boehmer; 18.Édier Ocampo (29.Mihail Gherasimencov 76'), 2.Mathías Laborda (33.Tristan Blackmon HT), 4.Ranko Veselinović, 28.Tate Johnson; 26.JC Ngando, 8.Oliver Larraz; 59.Jeevan Badwal (14.Bruno Caicedo 59'), 13.Thomas Müller © (25.Ryan Gauld 59'), 41.Nikola Djordjevic; 19.Rayan Elloumi (24.Brian White 83')

Substitutes not used

1.Yohei Takaoka, 30.Adrían Zendejas, 3.Sam Adekugbe, 97.Liam Mackenzie







Major League Soccer Stories from July 14, 2026

'Caps chase for hi5tory moves into TELUS Canadian Championship semifinals - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

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