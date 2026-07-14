Inter Miami CF and Lowe's Grow Their Partnership, Introducing the Inter Miami Community Garden Presented by Lowe's

Published on July 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Earlier this week, Inter Miami CF staff, volunteers and community participants came together with Lowe's Red Vest Associate volunteers to plant 36 flowers and pollinator-friendly sprouts, curating the Club's first-ever community flower and pollinator garden, the Inter Miami Community Garden presented by Lowe's!

Through this initiative, managed and supported by Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, Inter Miami and Lowe's fulfill their dedication to community impact, a promise forged at the inception of their partnership. Over the coming weeks, the Inter Miami Community Garden presented by Lowe's will grow into a collection of vibrant flora, including Pentas, Lantana, Firecracker Plants, Angelonia, Calibrachoa, and Hibiscus, creating a space for vital pollinating species to thrive.

As new species are planted and growth continues, the Inter Miami Community Garden presented by Lowe's will work to increase biodiversity and sustain ecosystems that are essential to our food system.

Located just outside of the North Gate at Nu Stadium, the garden will become a physical reference point for Inter Miami's expansion, growing alongside the Club as it progresses through its historic new era at Miami Freedom Park.

Also in attendance at the garden planting were representatives of the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, who were able to offer their expertise to volunteers throughout the planting process.

"Much of these native species, such as the Lantana Depressa, are nectar plants for the Zebra Long Wing, one of our native butterflies," said Pablo Zepeda, President of the Tropical Fern and Exotic Plant Society at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. "So, it's crucial that we start getting more of these native habitat plants back into the urban area."

As a shared community asset highlighting sustainability, education and collaboration, the Inter Miami Community Garden presented by Lowe's will remain a key contributor of Inter Miami and Lowe's year-round community impact.

Fans are encouraged to follow along with the progress of the Inter Miami Community Garden presented by Lowe's when they visit Nu Stadium for future matches and events! The garden will be open for the public to view and memorialized by a plaque placed in the garden space.

To keep up with all of Inter Miami's Community efforts, visit https://www.intermiamicf.com/community/.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 14, 2026

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