D.C. United Announce 2026 DMV Derby against Loudoun United FC

Published on July 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United today announced the 2026 DMV Derby, a friendly against United Soccer League (USL) Championship club Loudoun United FC on Wednesday, August 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Audi Field. The DMV Derby marks the first meeting between the two clubs in this setting and sets the stage for an exciting new chapter in regional rivalry.

Tickets to the DMV Derby will go on sale today on Ticketmaster, with an Audi Field subscriber pre-sale launching at 12 p.m., followed by the general public on-sale starting at 2 p.m. ET. Tickets for the friendly against Loudoun United FC are included in 2026 Full Season Ticket Member packages, as well as the United Subscription Pass.

"Our upcoming friendly against Loudoun United FC reflects the strong relationship between our two clubs," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "We are excited to welcome Loudoun to Audi Field for what promises to be an exciting and competitive match. This fixture is another opportunity to strengthen the connection between our clubs while bringing soccer fans from across the DMV together."

Founded in 2018, Loudoun United is the highest-level men's professional soccer club in Virginia, competing in the USL Championship. The club plays its home matches at Segra Field located in Leesburg, Virginia. Loudoun United earned 42 points and finished sixth in the Eastern Conference in 2025, clinching a playoff spot for the first time in franchise history. The USL Championship side is 1-5-8 this season (11 points), with its next match slated for Saturday, July 18 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Both D.C. United and Loudoun United maintain a strong relationship, with numerous players transferring between the two organizations over the past several seasons. Loudoun United's current roster features former D.C. United Midfielder Pedro Santos, who made 51 appearances for the Black-and-Red from 2023-24. Midfielder Richie Aman, D.C. United's eighth overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, was loaned to Loudoun United ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season. Aman has appeared in 13 matches for Loudoun United's side and is on loan through the end of the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) Season.

"This match is a massive moment for soccer in our region, and we are thrilled to bring Loudoun United to Audi Field," said Karl Sharman, Loudoun United FC President. "The deep-rooted connection between our two clubs, highlighted by shared talent over the years, makes this regional rivalry unique. Coming off our historic playoff run last season, this derby gives our players a fantastic stage to compete against MLS opposition and provides our supporters a memorable night out in DC."

D.C. United returns to Audi Field on Saturday, July 25 against Toronto FC. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available for purchase at www.dcunited.com/tickets/. If you are interested in bringing a group to the match, please call us at (202) 600-9098 or email ticketing@dcunited.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 14, 2026

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