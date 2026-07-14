Three Things to Know About Allan Saint-Maximin

Published on July 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







We've seen the highlights; now, meet Charlotte FC's newest signing.

From his iconic headbands to his in-game swagger, here are three things you need to know about the latest addition to The Crown, Allan Saint-Maximin (ASM).

1: Expect Flair, Craft, and One-on-One Magic

Simply put: Allan Saint-Maximin will have fans on the edge of their seats.

Known for his explosive acceleration, quick feet and confidence on the ball, he thrives in one-on-one matchups. With his direct style of play, ASM will challenge defenders, create space and drive directly towards goal.

His creativity and improvisation often draws comparisons to Brazilian wingers. Saint-Maximin has even spoken about taking inspiration from his idol, Ronaldinho. That influence is evident every time he steps onto the pitch with every trick and flick.

"I've always liked Brazilian players a lot, whether it's Robinho or Ronaldinho," Saint-Maximin said, according to GOAL. "They inspired me and made me want to dribble."

His creativity and unpredictability make him a constant threat, whether he's creating chances for teammates or opening up opportunities for himself.

2: A Career Across Continents

Saint-Maximin arrives in Charlotte with experience across some of football's biggest leagues.

The French winger came through the youth ranks at Saint-Étienne before making moves to AS Monaco, Hannover 96, Bastia and Nice. He became a fan favorite during four seasons with Newcastle United, where his fearless attacking style made him one of the Premier League's most exciting players. During his time on Tyneside, ASM made 111 appearances and helped the club reach new heights, including a fourth-place Premier League finish in 2022/23.

Since then, he's added stops with Al Ali, Fenerahçe, Club América and Lens to his resume, giving him experience in England, France, Germany, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Mexico before making his move to MLS.

Across his professional career, Saint-Maximin has made more than 300 appearances, recording 50 goals and 60 assists while building a reputation as one of the game's most exciting wingers.

3: The Headbands are his Signature

Finally, let's talk the headband.

Saint-Maximin has become one of the most recognizable footballers thanks to his colorful, designer headbands, a look that has followed him throughout his career. Whether he's gliding past defenders or celebrating a goal, the headband has become as synonymous with ASM as his fearless style of play.

That's three things down. Now, the rest of the story continues in Black & Blue.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 14, 2026

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