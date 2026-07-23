Tepper Sports & Entertainment Unveils New Renderings of Bank of America Stadium Renovations

Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







New renderings of Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte FC's home since the team's inaugural season in 2022, were released today.

The renderings provided the clearest look yet at the future of the stadium and were shaped by fan feedback. ¬Â¨

"For over three decades, Bank of America Stadium has helped create lasting memories for our fans, and we're excited for them to see what's ahead," said David Tepper, owner and chairman of Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "Our goal is to create experiences that enhance the passion and energy of the region while transforming this corridor into a weekend destination for world-class sports, entertainment and community events."

Design details will draw inspiration from the people, places and landscapes of the Carolinas, creating spaces that feel authentic to the region.

Every inch of the stadium is being reimagined to create a better experience for every fan, with many of the enhancements informed by feedback gathered through surveys, focus groups and online engagement.

The renderings also reveal an elevated vision for the stadium exterior, with upgraded materials and a signature illuminated crown for the Queen City skyline. Expanded indoor-outdoor gathering spaces and larger, more dynamic scoreboards and displays also feature.

Additional improvements include expanded retail and food-and-beverage options, increased restroom capacity, and flexible event spaces that will support game days while serving community, corporate and other special events throughout the year.

Imagery released also includes a sneak peek at the 4,400-capacity planned entertainment venue that will host 80-100 events a year.

For more details, visit https://www.carolinasmomintum.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2026

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