Atlanta United Signs Defender Paulo Díaz

Published on July 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced it has signed defender Paulo Díaz through the 2027-28 season with options for 2028-29 and 2029-30. Díaz arrives on a free transfer after spending the previous seven seasons at River Plate. He will occupy an international roster spot pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"Paulo is a player who will bring toughness, competition and a winning mentality to our group," Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said. "He's a center back who has a good feel for the game and understands the moments to be aggressive or hold the line defensively. He brings great experience at the club and international level and fits the style that we want to play at Atlanta United. We're excited to welcome him to Atlanta."

Díaz has made 364 club appearances and tallied 27 goals and 11 assists across all competitions, including the first divisions of Chile, Argentina and Saudi Arabia, and has won eight titles during his career. The center back spent the previous seven seasons at River Plate where he won seven trophies, including two league titles (2021, 2023), one Argentine Cup (2018-19), two Argentine Supercopas (2019-20, 2022-23) and two Trofeo de Campeones (2020-21, 2022-23). Díaz made 222 appearances for River Plate, tallying 13 goals and three assists. He made 15 league appearances and scored one goal during each of his league championship winning seasons.

The Santa Cruz, Chile native began his career with CD Palestino where he made 39 appearances and recorded six goals and two assists from 2013-15, including seven appearances in the 2015 Copa Libertadores. Díaz transferred to Colo-Colo, Chile's most successful club in terms of league titles, in 2015 and made one appearance as the team captured the 2015 league title.

In 2016, Díaz transferred to San Lorenzo in Argentina's first division and went on to make 69 appearances in all competitions, tallying eight goals and four assists. The defender played in seven matches during the 2016 Liga Profesional season as San Lorenzo won the league's Zone 1, ultimately falling to a Lanús team led by Miguel Almirón in the league final. The following season, Diáz helped lead San Lorenzo to a seventh-place finish and qualification for Copa Sudamericana. In his final season with the club in 2017-2018, Díaz made 21 appearances as San Lorenzo finished third in the league table and returned to Copa Libertadores.

Díaz transferred to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli in 2018 and made 33 appearances in all competitions in one season with the club, including 24 league appearances as Al-Ahli finished fourth and qualified for AFC Champions League.

At the international level, Díaz has made 56 appearances for Chile and recorded one goal since his debut in 2015. He has appeared in 25 World Cup qualifying matches in CONMEBOL as well as five matches in Copa América.

Player Profile

Name: Paulo Díaz

Position: Defender

Roser Designation: Senior

Height: 5-10

Birthdate: Aug. 25, 1994 (31)

Birthplace: Santa Cruz, Chile

Citizenship: Chile, Argentina

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Paulo Díaz to a contract through the 2027-28 season with options for 2028-29 and 2029-30 on July 14, 2026

Atlanta United roster (as of July 14, 2026)

Goalkeepers (2): Jayden Hibbert, Lucas Hoyos

Defenders (11): Junior Alonso, Pedro Amador, Elías Báez, Dominik Chong Qui, Paulo Díaz, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Tomás Jacob, Enea Mihaj, Kaiden Moore**

Midfielders (10): Miguel Almirón, Steven Alzate, Jay Fortune, Adrian Gill, Alexey Miranchuk, Tristan Muyumba, Santiago Pita, Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez, Adyn Torres

Forwards (6): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon*, Latte Lath, Fafa Picault, Sergio Santos, Cayman Togashi

* On loan with Chattanooga FC (through Dec. 31, 2026)

**On loan with Philadelphia Union (through Dec. 31, 2026)







Major League Soccer Stories from July 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.