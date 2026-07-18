Atlanta United Falls, 1-0, at Nashville SC

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release









Atlanta United and Nashville SC in action

(Atlanta United FC) Atlanta United and Nashville SC in action(Atlanta United FC)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Atlanta United fell 1-0 to Nashville SC in the team's first match following the 2026 FIFA World Cup break. Atlanta was in control for the majority of the match, however a late second-half goal gave the home side the three points.

Atlanta started on the front foot and had the first good chance of the match in the eighth minute. Jay Fortune received a pass in his own half and dribbled past two Nashville defenders into the attacking third. The Homegrown laid the ball off on the left wing to Miguel Almirón, who took a touch and fired a shot from a tight angle at the near post that Brian Schwake saved. Atlanta was forced into a substitution a couple minutes later as Fortune picked up an injury and was replaced by Will Reilly.

Neither side was able to create a lot of clear scoring opportunities in the first half. Nashville's only half chance came off a Daniel Lovitz header following a corner kick. Late in the half, Enea Mihaj had a shot saved off a set piece as the match entered the break scoreless.

The second half began with Atlanta on the front foot again. A good passing sequence in the 51st minute between Alexey Miranchuk, Tristan Muyumba and Elias Báez led to Miranchuk being open in the box. He turned and laid a ball off for Luke Brennan, but his first-time effort was blocked at the last moment by a Nashville defender.

A couple minutes later, those two players combined again for the clearest opportunity of the match. Almirón found Miranchuk with a low diagonal ball at the top of the box. Miranchuk turned his defender and then played an inch-perfect through ball to Brennan who got behind his defender. The Homegrown winger took a touch and shot on target with his left, but Schwake pushed the ball over the bar to keep the match tied.

Nashville found the breakthrough in the 79th minute. A good combination found Alex Muyl open on the left wing. He floated a cross to the middle of the box where Shakur Mohammed headed the ball into the left side of the goal for the 1-0 lead.

Atlanta United (3-10-2, 11 points) returns to action Wednesday, July 22, when it travels to Bank of America Stadium to face Charlotte FC (8:15 p.m. ET, Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United MLS matches are available on Apple TV.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 12-9 Atlanta

Shots on target: 5-4 Atlanta

xG: 1.4 - 0.90 Atlanta

Corner kicks: 4-2 Nashville

Fouls Committed: 13-10 Atlanta

Possession: 50.4% - 49.6 Atlanta

Passing Accuracy: 85-84 Atlanta

Scoring

NSH - Shakur Mohammed 79' (Muyl, Corcoran)

Disciplinary

NSH - Shakur Mohammed 85'

ATL - Enea Mihaj 90+10'

Notes:

Atlanta's starting 11 tonight had an average age 26 years and 79 days, the youngest starting 11 of the season for the 5-Stripes.

Attendance: 30,109

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Lucas Hoyos

D: Elias Báez

D: Tomás Jacob

D: Enea Mihaj

D: Matt Edwards (Ronald Hernández - 62')

M: Tristan Muyumba

M: Jay Fortune (Will Reilly - 11')

M: Cooper Sanchez (Latte Lath - 83')

F: Luke Brennan (Fafa Picault - 83')

F: Miguel Almirón (c)

F: Alexey Miranchuk

Substitutes not used:

Jayden Hibbert

Pedro Amador

Adrian Gill

Ignacio Suarez-Couri

Cayman Togashi

NASHVILLE SC STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brian Schwake

D: Josh Bauer (Andy Najar - 64')

D: Jack Maher (Jeisson Palacios - 74')

D: Max Woledzi

D: Daniel Lovitz

M: Matthew Corcoran

M: Edvard Tagseth (Bryan Acosta - 63')

M: Ahmed Qasem (Alex Muyl - 73')

F: Hany Mukhtar (c)

F: Shakur Mohammed (Jordan Knight - 90+6')

F: Sam Surridge

Substitutes not used:

Joe Willis

Charles Brunet

Woobens Pacius

Thomas Williams

OFFICIALS

Filip Dujic (referee), Cameron Blanchard (assistant), Jeffrey Swartzel (assistant), Lorenzo Hernandez (fourth), Younes Marrakchi (VAR), Tom Supple (AVAR)

Media Contacts:

Chris Winkler - Senior Director of Communications

E: Cwinkler@atlutd.com

Justin Veldhuis - Senior Manager of Sports Communications

E: Justin.Veldhuis@atlutd.com

Jelani Downing - Manager of Brand Communications

E: Jelani.Downing@atlutd.com

Johannes Schneider - Sports Communications Specialist

E: Johannes.Schneider@atlutd.com

Davis Tangeman - Communications Assistant

E: Davis.Tangeman@atlutd.com

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