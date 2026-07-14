St. Louis CITY SC Host Rivals Sporting KC at Energizer Park in Return to MLS Action

Published on July 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC returns to MLS regular season play against rivals Sporting KC on Thursday at Energizer Park. The match is set to kickoff at 7:45 p.m. CT and can be watched on Apple TV. The matchup marks St. Louis CITY SC's first competitive match since the FIFA World Cup break.

How to Watch

Stream: MLS on Apple TV

Apple TV Talent (English): Nate Bukaty (play-by-play), Devon Kerr (analyst)

Apple TV Talent (Spanish): Diego Pessolano (play-by-play), Daniel Chapela (analyst)

Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)

Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)

Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)

Matchday Activities

For the rivalry match, St. Louis CITY SC is celebrating the debut of a Limited-Edition CITY Red Hot Riplets collab with an athletic top, scarf, multiple tees, crewneck sweatshirt and corduroy hat. Show up early to shop the Limited-Edition CITY x Old Vienna Collection at CITY Goods and the retail pop-up on Lou Fusz Plaza, get a taste of exclusive CITY Red Hot Riplets-inspired eats and enjoy pregame beats from DJ Chris Brown & DSmoove before kickoff. All fans through the gates will receive a St Louis Style Soccer flag courtesy of Lou Fusz Automotive Network.

Continuing the Momentum

St. Louis CITY SC went into the break on a five-match unbeaten streak with a 3-0-2 record across all competitions, including a penalty shootout win over Houston Dynamo to advance to its first-ever U.S. Open Cup semifinal. In that stretch St. Louis also earned their first-ever win against LAFC and their first win on the road against Colorado Rapids. CITY SC currently sits in 12th place in the Western Conference with a 4-6-4 record and 16 points, sitting just four points from a playoff spot.

Last Time Out

CITY SC recorded a 3-0 win against Austin in their last match with an own goal from Austin and goals from Fallou Fall and Daniel Edelman proving the difference on the day. The goals were Fall's and Edelman's first for St. Louis. Twelve players have now scored for St. Louis in this year's regular season, but only two (Marcel Hartel 3, Chris Durkin 2) have scored more than once. The match was also the club's second clean sheet of the season.

St. Louis CITY SC vs Sporting KC

Thursday's match will mark the eighth regular-season meeting between St. Louis CITY SC and Sporting Kansas City since CITY SC entered the league in 2023. CITY SC holds a 3-2-3 advantage in the series and has scored 18 goals across the previous seven regular-season matchups. The rivalry has consistently produced goals, with 30 combined goals scored in the seven meetings, an average of more than four goals per match, with every match featuring at least two goals. At Energizer Park, St. Louis has been strong against Sporting KC, posting a 3-0-1 record in four regular-season home matches while outscoring its opponent 13-4.

Scouting Sporting KC

Sporting KC sits in 15th place in the Western Conference table with 11 points, 14 goals scored and 36 goals conceded. Led by new head coach Raphael Wicky, Sporting has earned two wins on the road this season with a pair of 2-1 wins against LA Galaxy and Austin FC. Sporting fell 2-1 in their last match at home against Red Bull New York. Forward Dejan Joveljić leads the squad with six goals with Calvin Harris and Manu García topping their assists charts with four each. Joveljic has scored four goals against St. Louis CITY SC, with three of them being scored since joining Sporting Kansas City in 2025.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 14, 2026

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