Inter Miami CF Signs Ecuadorian Defender Fricio Caicedo on Loan

Published on July 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today that it has acquired Ecuadorian defender Fricio Caicedo on loan from Costa Rican side FC Moravia FCM through the conclusion of the 2027 Major League Soccer (MLS) Sprint Season. Caicedo is eligible to occupy a U22 Initiative spot, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"My goals are to play, earn minutes, become a starter, and win many trophies," said Caicedo. "I came to Miami because my dream was to play alongside Messi, who is without a doubt the best player in the world. I'm here to make history and show what I can do."

"Fricio is a young player with tremendous potential and a bright future," added Sporting Director Alberto Marrero. "We're very pleased to welcome him to the project. We believe this is the ideal environment for him to continue developing, grow as a player, and gradually showcase his full potential. He stands out for his physicality, his strength in the air, and his pace when competing for loose balls."

Caicedo, 18, joins Inter Miami as one of Ecuador's promising young defensive talents. Standing at 6-foot-4, the left-footed center back arrives from FC Moravia. Caicedo is a product of the LDU Quito academy, where he also spent a season with the U-20 category.

In addition to his club experience, Caicedo has represented Ecuador at both the youth and senior international levels. Most recently, he earned a call-up to the Ecuadorian National Team under head coach Sebastián Beccacece as part of the squad's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. The defender made his senior international debut as a second-half substitute in Ecuador's 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia.

Now, Caicedo joins Inter Miami CF following his most recent stints in Costa Rica and Ecuador, bringing his defensive dynamism to the Club's roster. The Ecuadorian center back is set to reinforce the Club's defensive line and will remain under contract through the conclusion of the 2027 MLS Sprint Season.

TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF signs Fricio Caicedo from FC Moravia FCM on loan through the conclusion of the 2027 Major League Soccer (MLS) Sprint Season.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 14, 2026

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