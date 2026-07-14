Houston Dynamo FC to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of 2006 Championship-Winning Team

Published on July 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC will celebrate one of the most memorable seasons in team history on Saturday, Aug. 15, as the Club honors the 20th anniversary of its 2006 MLS Cup championship team during 2006 Championship Celebration Night at Shell Energy Stadium. The celebration will take place when the Dynamo host the LA Galaxy, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

Twenty years after capturing the Club's first MLS Cup championship, the Dynamo will welcome back members of the 2006 title-winning team for a special pre-match ceremony recognizing the players, coaches and staff who helped establish Houston as a championship club. Fans in attendance will relive unforgettable moments from the 2006 season through exclusive video features, in-stadium tributes and championship highlights celebrating one of the defining eras in club history.

"Twenty years ago, this team gave Houston its first MLS Cup championship and established a winning culture that continues to define our Club today," said Houston Dynamo Chief Marketing Officer Graham Wincott. "The players, coaches and staff from our inaugural season built something that has stood the test of time, and we are honored to welcome them back to celebrate their incredible achievement. We look forward to sharing this special night with our supporters and recognizing the team that started it all."

As part of the celebration, fans can purchase a special ticket add-on to receive a limited-edition replica 2006 MLS Cup championship ring. The collectible ring is available while supplies last and serves as a commemorative keepsake honoring the Club's historic inaugural championship season.

Supporters are encouraged to arrive early to experience the full halftime celebration and help recognize the players who laid the foundation for two decades of Dynamo history.

Tickets for 2006 Championship Celebration Night, including the limited-edition replica championship ring ticket add-on, are available now at HoustonDynamoFC.com.







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