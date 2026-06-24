MLS NEXT Selects D.C. United's Oscar Avilez for All-Star Game
Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - MLS NEXT announced today the player selections, including D.C. United's midfielder, Oscar Avilez, for the fifth annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. The match will showcase the future soccer stars of North America in an East vs. West showdown at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, NC on Monday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET, streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com. With free admission to the game, fans in Charlotte can watch the standouts of MLS NEXT take center stage during MLS All-Star week.
- Fans may register for free tickets.
"Selection to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate is a tremendous accomplishment and a reflection of the trajectory of these players as they continue to develop on and off the field," said Luis Robles, General Manager of Sporting Operation for MLS NEXT. "This event brings together some of the top young talent from across North America and provides a platform to celebrate their achievements while highlighting the connectivity of the MLS player pathway. We congratulate all of the players selected and look forward to watching them represent their clubs and communities in Charlotte."
MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide the players with unique opportunities during MLS All-Star Week, which will include a full slate of programming events. The festivities include team training, the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on July 28, and the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime on July 29.
The 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2025-26 regular season and 2026 MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2009-11 and have competed in either the MLS NEXT regular season or in at least one of MLS NEXT's premier events - MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex presented by Allstate, Generation adidas Cup, or MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.
D.C. United Academy Players Selected to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game
Oscar Avilez (2010)
MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
WHEN: Monday, July 27 | 7:30 pm ET
WHERE: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex; 2425 Sports Pkwy, Matthews, NC 28105
Parking will be available in the various surrounding lots
WATCH: Streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com
Free to attend.
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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