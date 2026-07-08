D.C. United to Host RDS Summer Select at Audi Field on July 12
Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
Washington, D.C. - D.C. United today announced the club will host its Regional Development School (RDS) Summer Select program on Sunday, July 12 at Audi Field. The event will feature scrimmages from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., providing participating youth players the opportunity to compete at D.C. United's home stadium.
RDS Summer Select is D.C. United's signature development program for top youth talent in the DMV spanning the 2014-2018 age groups. As excitement continues to build around the 2026 World Cup, RDS Summer Select brings together players from across the region, providing participants with the opportunity to develop their skills while learning from D.C. United's professional youth coaching staff.
"We are excited to host our RDS Summer Select Scrimmage at Audi Field for the first time in its inaugural season," said Dean Atkins, Director of Youth Programs. "RDS Summer Select matches provide youth players with valuable development opportunities and Audi Field offers unrivaled exposure in a world-class MLS venue as we continue to invest in and develop youth talent throughout the region."
For further information on D.C. United's RDS, please visit https://www.dcunited.com/youth/.
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