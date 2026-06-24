Inter Miami CF Academy U-16 Goalkeeper Levi Williams Named to 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Roster

Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Inter Miami CF Academy continues its impressive development of quality talent, with one of its own being highlighted among North America's best youth talent today. U-16 standout goalkeeper Levi Williams has been named to the 44-player MLS NEXT All-Star roster. Williams will represent our Academy in the East vs. West showdown at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, NC on Monday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET, streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com.

In an emotional moment, Trinidad and Tobago youth international Williams was surprised with the news by his mother and brother.

"It means a lot to me. It was a really good season. I think I played very well and it's a great honor to be selected," said Willaims. "I've really worked very hard throughout the Academy, it's been a great experience and I hope to do my best in this MLS NEXT All-Star game."

Williams became the eighth Inter Miami CF Academy player to be named to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game in only five years, following in the footsteps of Israel Boatwright, Benjamin Cremaschi, and Kobi Thomas (2022), Tyler Hall (2023), Cai McLean (2024), and Quinton John and Nash Dearmin (2025).

The 15-year-old shotstopper has enjoyed a fantastic year having featured multiple times for the Trinidad and Tobago youth ranks, including a participation in the 2026 Concacaf Qualifiers for the FIFA U-17 World Cup where he registered two clean sheets in four matches. Notably, Williams made his professional debut with the Club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Inter Miami CF II in a match against Carolina Core FC where Williams made six saves and stopped two penalties in the shootout to help the team secure two points.

This new achievement highlights Williams' development and our Academy's continued growth and commitment to developing top-tier talent capable of competing at the highest levels.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.