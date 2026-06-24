LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration in Long Beach Continues for USMNT Final Group Stage Match on June 25

Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy will continue bringing global soccer excitement across Los Angeles with the LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration presented by Spectrum in Long Beach on Thursday, June 25, ahead of the USMNT's match against Türkiye at 7 p.m. PT. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and review Know Before You Go information, capacity is limited.

Following last Friday's USMNT win over Australia, which drew a crowd of more than 3,500, another strong turnout is expected as fans gather to watch the USMNT take on Türkiye in their final group stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup™, as they aim for a third consecutive win and a perfect 3-0 finish. Prior to the USMNT match, fans can also catch Ecuador vs. Germany and Japan vs. Sweden.

Thursday, June 25 (12 p.m. - 9 p.m.)

Ecuador vs. Germany (1 p.m. PT)

Japan vs. Sweden (4 p.m. PT)

Türkiye vs. USA (7 p.m. PT)

The LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration will wrap up its Long Beach activations on Saturday as the group stage concludes, before moving the event to Galaxy Park in Carson for the Round of 16, and later to Hermosa Beach for the FIFA World Cup Semifinal, Third Place Match, and Final on Sunday, July 19. More information and the full schedule are available at lagalaxy.com/soccercelebration.

LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration -- Long Beach Schedule June 25 - June 27

Thursday, June 25 (12 p.m. - 9 p.m.)

Ecuador vs. Germany (1 p.m. PT)

Japan vs. Sweden (4 p.m. PT)

Türkiye vs. USA (7 p.m. PT)

Friday, June 26 (11 a.m. - 10 p.m.)

Norway vs. France (12 p.m. PT)

Uruguay vs. Spain (5 p.m. PT)

New Zealand vs. Belgium (8 p.m. PT)

Saturday, June 27 (1 p.m. - 9 p.m.)

Panama vs. England (2 p.m. PT)

Colombia vs. Portugal (4:30 p.m. PT)

Jordan vs. Argentina (7 p.m. PT)

Each experience includes family-friendly spaces and youth programming, music and photo opportunities for shareable fan moments, the City of Long Beach's EZ Sip Program, and limited-edition merchandise and giveaways, including activations from sponsors, LA Galaxy Star Squad, and the LA Galaxy Team Store.

When:

Thursday, June 25 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Meet & Greet with LA Galaxy Defender John Nelson

7 to 9 p.m. Türkiye vs. USA

Where:

Long Beach, Pine Ave & Broadway







Major League Soccer Stories from June 24, 2026

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