Sounders FC Academy Players Basil Kuprishov and Cris Batiz Named to 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game

Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - MLS NEXT today announced the player selections, details and broadcast information for the fifth annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. Sounders FC Academy defender Basil Kuprishov and midfielder Cris Batiz were named to the West team, their first appearances on the MLS NEXT All-Star squad. Addtionally, the West team will be coached by a trio of Sounders FC Academy coaches - Ethan O'Neill, Matt Dorman and Lars Helleren.

The match will showcase the future soccer stars of North America in an East vs. West showdown at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, North Carolina on Monday, July 27 at 4:30 p.m. PT, streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com. With free admission to the game, fans in North Carolina can watch the standouts of MLS NEXT take center stage during MLS All-Star week.

"Basil and Cris have both earned this recognition through their commitment to development, consistency in training and performances throughout the season," said Sounders FC Director of Development Wade Webber. "They represent the standards we strive for in our academy every day and we're proud to see them selected to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game and for them to have the opportunity to compete alongside some of the top young players in the country. Additionally, we are excited to have Ethan, Matt and Lars coach the West team this year. Our organization not only develops top-level players, but top-level coaches as well and am pleased with our staff earning this recognition."

Kuprishov, 16, who joined the Sounders FC Academy in 2023, appeared in 23 matches during the 2025-2026 MLS NEXT season, scoring four goals, including a strike against New England in 2026 Generation adidas Cup play at the U-15 level, helping Seattle reach the final before falling to Valencia CF of Spain.

Batiz, 15, originally joined the academy on February 1, 2025, before signing with Tacoma Defiance on February 24, 2026. He notably was the top scorer at the 2026 Generation adidas Cup at the U-15 level with six strikes. Baitz was also on the squad with Kuprishov that reached the final against Valencia.

Kuprishov and Batiz continue a tradition of Sounders FC Academy players who have been named to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game: Ronan Leeming (2025), Etienne Veillard (2024), Chris Aquino (2022), Stuart Hawkins (2022 & 2023) and Mohammed Shour (2023). Shour was named the MVP of the 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star Game.

O'Neill is the Head Coach of Sounders FC Academy's U-15 team, having been named to the role in 2024. The Ireland native started his coaching career in the Irish National League and with the Football Association of Ireland before moving to Seattle in 2019. Prior to joining Sounders FC, O'Neill coached Seattle Celtic, Seattle United and Ballard FC, winning the USL League Two title with Ballard in 2023.

Dorman joined as the Academy's U-16 Head Coach in 2024 after working with Tacoma Defiance and Seattle United, as well as five years as the First Team Video Analyst with Seattle Reign FC from 2017-2022.

Helleren is the Academy Goalkeeper Coach, joining the staff in 2025 after two years with Tacoma Defiance. Helleren played collegiately at Seattle Pacific University before helping Ballard FC win the 2023 USL League Two title as its starting goalkeeper under O'Neill.

Kuprishov and Baitz are among the 44 players selected following the conclusion of the 2025-26 regular season and 2026 MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2009-2011 and have competed in either the MLS NEXT regular season or in at least one of MLS NEXT's premier events - MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex presented by Allstate, Generation adidas Cup, or MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 24, 2026

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