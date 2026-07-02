Portland Timbers to Host Soccer Celebration at Providence Park for USA Round of 16 Match on July 6

Published on July 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers will host a Portland Timbers Soccer Celebration event at Providence Park on Monday, July 6, with a live viewing of the United States' FIFA World Cup 26™ Round of 16 match against Belgium at 5 p.m. (Pacific), the club announced today. The event will bring fans of all ages together at the home of the Timbers for the city's largest match-viewing atmosphere of the tournament.

Fans are invited to watch the USA knockout-round match live and in stadium at Providence Park, with Gate F opening to the public at 4 p.m. (Pacific). Tickets to the event are free and available to reserve here. Concessions will be available in stadium, and attendees are welcome to bring blankets for field seating. The North End of the field will be open for free play.







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