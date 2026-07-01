Atlanta United Acquires up to $725,000 in General Allocation Money from Real Salt Lake

Published on July 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today acquired up to $725,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Real Salt Lake in exchange for winger Saba Lobjanidze and Atlanta's third round pick in the 2028 MLS SuperDraft. Atlanta will receive a guaranteed $625,000 in 2026 GAM and an additional $100,000 in 2027 GAM if Lobjanidze re-signs with Real Salt Lake.

Lobjanidze joined Atlanta in August 2023 and recorded 15 goals and 21 assists in 93 career MLS and playoff appearances for the club.

Transaction: Atlanta United receives up to $725,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Real Salt Lake in exchange for winger Saba Lobjanidze and Atlanta's third round pick in the 2028 MLS SuperDraft. Atlanta will receive a guaranteed $625,000 in 2026 GAM and an additional $100,000 in 2027 GAM if Lobjanidze re-signs with Real Salt Lake.

Atlanta United roster (as of July 1, 2026)

Goalkeepers (2): Jayden Hibbert, Lucas Hoyos

Defenders (9): Pedro Amador, Elías Báez, Dominik Chong Qui, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Tomás Jacob, Enea Mihaj, Kaiden Moore**

Midfielders (10): Miguel Almirón, Steven Alzate, Jay Fortune, Adrian Gill, Alexey Miranchuk, Tristan Muyumba, Santiago Pita, Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez, Adyn Torres

Forwards (6): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon*, Latte Lath, Fafa Picault, Sergio Santos, Cayman Togashi

* On loan with Chattanooga FC (through Dec. 31, 2026)

**On loan with Philadelphia Union (through Dec. 31, 2026)







Major League Soccer Stories from July 1, 2026

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