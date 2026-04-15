U.S. Open Cup Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Charlotte Independence
Published on April 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Anyone up for a Charlotte Derby?
Charlotte FC hosts USL League One outfit Charlotte Independence in U.S. Open Cup action Wednesday night at The Sportsplex in Matthews.
Kick-off is slated for 7:30pm and the game will be streamed live on Paramount+.
It's the second straight year The Crown faces another North Carolina team in this competition. Last year, Charlotte FC squared off against North Carolina FC and earned a 1-4 victory before bowing out of the Cup at the hands of D.C. United.
The Independence currently sit 11th in the USL League One table. In their most recent outing, Charlotte lost 3-2 to the New York Cosmos.
Despite their stance in the league table, the Independence have already won two matches in Open Cup play. A 4-1 victory over Ristozi FC, followed by a 3-2 triumph over Charleston Battery, have placed the Independence in the Round of 32.
Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico, who has played for both sides, discussed the impending intra-city clash.
"I'm looking forward to competing against them," Bronico said. "It's a historic tournament in the United States. It's something I want to win for sure. We're taking it seriously and the guys are ready."
Additionally, Bronico talked about having the opportunity to play against his former teammate Clay Dimick, who is in his eighth season with the Independence.
"Clay and I have been hoping for this matchup in the past," Bronico said. "It's going to be a really cool experience for both of us, both teams."
One to Watch: Viggo Ortiz
The Independence acquired Ortiz via Charleston Battery in January of 2025 via transfer. The 17-year-old midfielder currently leads the Independence in goals (two) and is second on the team in chances created (six).
APRIL 15 // CHARLOTTE FC vs. CHARLOTTE INDEPENDENCE
Join us at the Matthews Sportsplex as The Crown takes on Charlotte Independence in the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on April 15, at 7:30 p.m.
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