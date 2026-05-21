New York City FC Post-Match Notes - 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals V. Columbus Crew a 5.20.26
Published on May 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC's U.S. Open Cup run came to an end Wednesday night after a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Columbus Crew. Despite several promising moments and another strong display from Matt Freese, Max Arfsten's second-half strike proved the difference in Ohio.
New York City FC holds a 6-7-2 record all-time in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play, including penalty shootouts.
After tonight's match, New York City FC matches its deepest runs in the competition following 2019 and 2022, where the Club reached the Quarterfinals against Orlando City (2019) and Red Bull New York (2022).
In this edition, the Club's win over Red Bull New York in the Round of 16 secured its third all-time Quarterfinal appearance in the competition.
Tonight marked the second knockout matchup between New York City FC and Columbus Crew across all competitions, following the 2024 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals.
With his appearance in tonight's match, Defender Tayvon Gray tied Midfielder Maxi Moralez, and Former Defender Maxime Chanot for the most Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup appearances in Club history with seven.
Goalkeeper Matt Freese recorded seven saves tonight, setting a new career high in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play.
His previous career-best in the competition was four saves.
Midfielder Andrés Perea made his first start of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tonight and his first start in the competition since New York City FC's Round of 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on May 7, 2025.
With his start tonight, Midfielder Hannes Wolf made his first appearance in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
Wolf makes his first appearance in the competition since New York City FC's Round of 32 match against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on May 7, 2025.
With his late substitution tonight, Defender Strahinja Tanasijević made his 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup debut and his first appearance in the competition since being sent off in New York City FC's 2025 Round of 32match against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.
Images from this story
|
New York City FC 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals lineup
|
New York City FC vs. the Columbus Crew
|
New York City FC midfielder Nicolás Fernández Mercau
Major League Soccer Stories from May 20, 2026
- New York City FC Post-Match Notes - 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals V. Columbus Crew a 5.20.26 - New York City FC
- Columbus Knocks New York City FC out of U.S. Open Cup - New York City FC
- Summer Slam Returns to VELO Sports Center at Dignity Health Sports Park - LA Galaxy
- Portland Timbers and DSP Connections Partner to Launch New Sensory-Friendly 'You Belong' Suite at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids Tonight at 7 p.m. Pt - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Jose Earthquakes to Induct Mike Hewitt into Hall of Fame on August 15 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Programming Slate Revealed for Soccer Celebration at Skyline Park Presented by the Colorado Rapids - Colorado Rapids
- Minnesota United Announces Soccer Celebration for Summer 2026 - Minnesota United FC
- Atlanta United Training Center Set to Serve as FIFA World Cup 2026© Base Camp Site for Uzbekistan - Atlanta United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Advances to First U.S. Open Cup Semifinal After Winning in a Penalty Shootout 4-2 over Houston Dynamo - St. Louis City SC
- Orlando City SC Advance to U.S. Open Cup Semifinals - Orlando City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC Stories
- New York City FC Post-Match Notes - 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals V. Columbus Crew a 5.20.26
- Columbus Knocks New York City FC out of U.S. Open Cup
- Hudson River Derby Ends in a Deadlock
- Availability Report: Six Unavailable vs. Red Bull New York
- Keys to the Match: Derby Day