New York City FC Post-Match Notes - 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals V. Columbus Crew a 5.20.26

Published on May 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release









New York City FC midfielder Nicolás Fernández Mercau

(New York City FC) New York City FC midfielder Nicolás Fernández Mercau(New York City FC)

New York City FC's U.S. Open Cup run came to an end Wednesday night after a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Columbus Crew. Despite several promising moments and another strong display from Matt Freese, Max Arfsten's second-half strike proved the difference in Ohio.

New York City FC holds a 6-7-2 record all-time in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play, including penalty shootouts.

After tonight's match, New York City FC matches its deepest runs in the competition following 2019 and 2022, where the Club reached the Quarterfinals against Orlando City (2019) and Red Bull New York (2022).

In this edition, the Club's win over Red Bull New York in the Round of 16 secured its third all-time Quarterfinal appearance in the competition.

Tonight marked the second knockout matchup between New York City FC and Columbus Crew across all competitions, following the 2024 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals.

With his appearance in tonight's match, Defender Tayvon Gray tied Midfielder Maxi Moralez, and Former Defender Maxime Chanot for the most Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup appearances in Club history with seven.

Goalkeeper Matt Freese recorded seven saves tonight, setting a new career high in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play.

His previous career-best in the competition was four saves.

Midfielder Andrés Perea made his first start of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tonight and his first start in the competition since New York City FC's Round of 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on May 7, 2025.

With his start tonight, Midfielder Hannes Wolf made his first appearance in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Wolf makes his first appearance in the competition since New York City FC's Round of 32 match against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on May 7, 2025.

With his late substitution tonight, Defender Strahinja Tanasijević made his 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup debut and his first appearance in the competition since being sent off in New York City FC's 2025 Round of 32match against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

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