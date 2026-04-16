SKC Visits Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Friday

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Playing the team's third game in seven days, Sporting Kansas City will travel north of the border to take on Supporters' Shield leaders Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 9:30 p.m. CT on Friday inside BC Place.

The first of 15 fixtures on MLS Matchday 8, VANvSKC will be available to watch live in English (Blake Price and Paul Dolan) and Spanish (Carlos Ramirez) on Apple TV with local radio coverage airing on Sports Radio 810 WHB (Blake Aerni and Jon Kempin) and La Grande 1340 AM (Josue Orantes and Diego Gutierrez).

In addition, No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light District will host Sporting Kansas City's official watch party this Friday. Fans in SKC gear will enjoy exclusive giveaways as well as food and drink specials that include $4 signature fries, $5 rally shots, $5 16-ounce Michelob Ultra drafts, $6 giant pretzels, $8 Blue Hell margaritas, $8 Cauldron coolers, $10 loaded nachos and $25 domestic tall boy buckets.

Friday's fixture features teams on opposite ends of the Western Conference table. Sporting has lost four straight across all competitions and four straight in the series with Vancouver, while the Whitecaps sit atop the Major League Soccer standings.

Led by head coach Jesper Sorensen, Vancouver finished runners-up in Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup in the Danish manager's first season in 2025 in addition to winning a fourth straight Canadian Championship. Vancouver has gotten off to a fast start this year with eight of the club's first nine regular season games at BC Place, which will host seven matches during FIFA World Cup 26 this summer.

The Whitecaps roster is headlined by German World Cup winner Thomas Muller, who has 13 goal contributions (10 goals, three assists) in 14 regular season appearances. The 36-year-old Designated Player is joined in the attack by two of the top playmakers in the league this season as Brian White ranks third in MLS with six goals and U.S. Men's National Team midfielder Sebastian Berhalter is second in MLS with five assists.

The trio are part of a Vancouver offense that has taken the most shots (115) and scored the most goals in MLS (19), including a league-high nine goals from set pieces. On the opposite end of the field, the Whitecaps defense has conceded the fewest shots (59) and will be facing a Sporting Kansas City side that has taken the fewest shots (52) in MLS this year. This dichotomy is most evident in each team's expected goals metrics as Vancouver has the highest xG for (18.88) and lowest xG against (5.9) in MLS while Sporting has the lowest xG for (5.03) and the highest xG against (21.2) in MLS.

Following VANvSKC on Friday, Sporting Kansas City II and Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 will meet at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday in a MLS NEXT Pro match-up at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets are available for only $10 on SeatGeek and fans can also stream the game live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver Whitecaps FC

2026 MLS Regular Season | Game 8

Friday, April 17 | 9:30 p.m. CT (9:40 kickoff)

BC Place | Vancouver, British Columbia

Broadcast Schedule

Watch: Apple TV

Listen: 810 AM, 1340 AM or SKC App







Major League Soccer Stories from April 16, 2026

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