Sporting KC Weekly

Published on April 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will play twice in four days this week as the team begins play in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday in Colorado before resuming the MLS regular season campaign on Friday in Canada.

Sporting Kansas City will take on the USL Championship's Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday at Weidner Field in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. The first-ever meeting between the two clubs will stream live on Paramount+ with local radio coverage available on Sports Radio 810 WHB.

Three days later, Sporting will face MLS Supporters' Shield leaders Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a Western Conference match-up set to kick off at 9:30 p.m. CT on Friday inside BC Place The opening match of MLS Matchday 8 will be available to watch live in English and Spanish on Apple TV with broadcasts also airing on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM.

The Sporting Kansas City Academy will host open tryouts from 6-7:15 p.m. CT on Tuesday and Wednesday at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo., for players interested in joining the U-15 team for the 2026-2027 MLS NEXT season. Advance registration is required online for players interested in participating.

Sporting KC Academy and Sporting KC II defender Luca Antongirolami has joined the U.S. Under-16 Boys' National Team for the 2026 Vertex Cup in Florida, where the U.S. will play England at 1:30 p.m. CT on Thursday at FIU Stadium before a match-up with Mexico at 1:30 p.m. CT on Sunday at Beyond Bancard Field. Fans can follow @USYNT on X for updates.

Registration will open on Friday for the Sporting KC 5v5 Fest on July 11 at Central Bank Sporting Complex as well as the Sporting Classic from Sept. 11-13 at Central Bank Sporting Complex, Compass Minerals Sporting Fields and Compass Minerals National Performance Center. The 5v5 Fest benefits The Victory Project and is open to recreational teams in first through fourth grade as well as competitive teams in the U8-U13 age groups. Sporting Classic is open to all U8/U9 (2019/2018) through U14/U15 (2013/2012) boys and girls teams.

Sporting KC Youth Soccer will host a pair of One-Day Camps on Friday with the first taking place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Central Bank Sporting Complex in Kansas City, Mo., and the second scheduled for 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Sporting Park in Kansas City, Kan. Both camps are open to boys and girls of all skill levels between the ages of 5-14 years old. Visit SportingKCYouth.com for more information and to register online.

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2025-26 MLS NEXT campaign this Saturday with a doubleheader against FC Cincinnati at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Mo. The U-15's and U-18's will kick off the action at 10 a.m. followed by the U-16's at 12:15 p.m. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

Sporting City will host ID Sessions on Sunday at Central Bank Sporting Complex in Kansas City, Mo. for players interested in Girls Academy Aspire. The ID Session for players in the U13 or U14 age groups for the 2026-27 season will take place from 5-6 p.m. while the ID Session for players in the U12 or U15 age groups for the 2026-27 season is scheduled for 6:15-7:15 p.m. Registration is free and open online at SportingCitySoccer.com.

Two nights after the first teams face off, Sporting Kansas City II and Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 will meet in a MLS NEXT Pro match-up at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Mo. The Western Conference clash will kick off at 7 p.m. CT with tickets available for only $10 on SeatGeek. Fans can also stream the game live on MLSNEXTPro.com or follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 12, 2026

Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City

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