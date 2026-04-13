Orlando City SC Splits Points in 1-1 Draw with Columbus Crew

Published on April 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - Orlando City SC (1-5-1, 4 points) drew 1-1 with Columbus Crew (1-3-3, 6 points) in its visit to ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Sunday night.

The Lions opened the scoring in the 14th minute after Iván Angulo played Tiago into the box and the U22 initiative player squared a pass to an onrushing Marco Pašalić, who guided it home with a deft first-touch finish. Columbus would find an equalizer with just 10 minutes remaining after Taha Habroune's flicked ball inside the box released Diego Rossi, who buried his shot at the near post.

Orlando City will complete its four-game road stretch this week with a trip to Naples, Fla., to take on USL League One's FC Naples at Paradise Coast Sports Complex on Wednesday, April 15. Kickoff for the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

Goal Highlights:

14' Marco Pašalić (Tiago, Iván Angulo) - CLB 0, ORL 1

80' Diego Rossi (Taha Habroune) - ORL 1, CLB 1

Interim Head Coach Martín Perelman:

"First of all, great effort from the players. I think we came to a difficult stadium and we fought and the players did an amazing effort. Of course, we wanted to win, like always, but again, I want to highlight the effort of the players."

Match Notes:

Forward Marco Pašalić scored his second goal of 2026, marking his 17th all-time across all competitions

U22 initiative player Tiago recorded his first assist as a Lion on Pašalić's goal.

Forward Iván Angulo also picked up an assist on the opening goal, his team-high fourth of the year and 35th all-time across all competitions. The Colombian's 35 assists across all competitions rank third in club history.

Interim head coach Martín Perelman made two changes to the lineup from the Lions' previous match against LAFC, with captain Robin Jansson and defender Griffin Dorsey entering the starting XI.

Robin Jansson made his first appearance of 2026 after recovering from a foot injury.

Midfielders Wilder Cartagena (thigh) and Joran Gerbet (knee) and forward Duncan McGuire (lower leg) all missed the match through injury. Next Match: The Lions will next begin their 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign on the road against FC Naples of USL League One in the Round of 32 on Wednesday, April 15, at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

Teams 1 2 F

Columbus Crew 0 1 1

Orlando City SC 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Marco Pašalić (Tiago, Iván Angulo) 14'

CLB - Diego Rossi (Taha Habroune) 80'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Iago (Yellow Card) 41'

ORL - David Brekalo (Yellow Card) 43'

CLB - Steven Moreira (Yellow Card) 55'

ORL - Adrián Marín (Yellow Card) 82'

ORL - Marco Pašalić (Yellow Card) 86'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando City SC Ã¢Ë' GK Maxime Crépeau; D Griffin Dorsey (Zakaria Taifi 68'), Iago (Adrián Marín 75'), Robin Jansson (c) (Tahir Reid-Brown 78'), David Brekalo; M Marco Pašalić, Braian Ojeda, Eduard Atuesta (Luís Otávio 64'), Iván Angulo; F Martín Ojeda, Tiago

Substitutes Not Used: GK Javier Otero; M Colin Guske; F Justin Ellis, Tyrese Spicer, Yutaro Tsukada

Columbus Crew - GK Patrick Schulte; D Steven Moreira (Daniel Gazdag 83'), Rudy Camacho, Sean Zawadzki (c), Malte Amundsen; M Andres Herrera (Hugo Picard 61'), Andre Gomes (Jamal Thiare 61'), Dylan Chambost (Sekou Bangoura 83'), Max Arfsten; F Diego Rossi, Wessam Abou Ali (Taha Habroune 35')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Nicholas Hagen; D Cesar Ruvalcaba; M Amar Sejdic; F Nariman Akhundzada

Details of the Game:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: April 12, 2026

Attendance: 19,834

Stats:

Possession:

CLB - 60.7%

ORL - 39.3%

Shots:

CLB - 20

ORL - 5

Shots on Goal:

CLB - 7

ORL - 1

Saves:

CLB - 0

ORL - 6

Fouls:

CLB - 12

ORL - 9

Offsides:

CLB - 4

ORL - 1

Corners:

CLB - 8

ORL - 1

Heineken Star of the Match: Iván Angulo







Major League Soccer Stories from April 12, 2026

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