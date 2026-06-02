Three Orlando City SC Players Named to FIFA World Cup 2026™ Rosters

Published on June 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC had three players named to official rosters ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, FIFA announced today. Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau was selected to represent tournament co-host Canada, midfielder Braian Ojeda will represent his native Paraguay and forward Marco Pašalić was named to represent 2018 runner-up Croatia.

Crépeau is in his first season in Central Florida after joining Orlando City via free agency on Jan. 6. The 32-year-old goalkeeper has made 14 appearances for the Lions, recording 63 saves in more than 1,100 minutes played. He also tied the Club's single-game saves record with 11 in the 2026 season opener. The Greenfield Park native has made 31 appearances all-time for Les Rouges, with an additional 14 matches at various youth international levels, recording 12 clean sheets.

Ojeda, 25, joined Orlando on Jan. 2 via trade from Western Conference side Real Salt Lake. He has started all 18 matches for the Lions in 2026, logging 1,552 minutes and coming off the field for just 68 minutes while contributing four assists across all competitions. All-time, the midfielder has appeared in 16 matches for La Albirroja.

Pašalić is in his second season with the club after joining the Lions via transfer from HNK Rijeka of Croatia's Supersport HNL on Feb. 25, 2025. The Karlsruhe, Germany native has made 52 appearances, including 47 starts, across all competitions for Orlando, totaling 17 goals and seven assists. Pašalić has earned 13 caps all-time for the Vatreni, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

A full schedule of group stage matches for Canada, Croatia and Paraguay is below.

Group Stage Schedule:

Canada (Maxime Crépeau)

June 12: Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 3 p.m. ET

June 18: Canada vs. Qatar, 7:30 p.m. ET

June 24: Switzerland vs. Canada, 3 p.m. ET

Croatia (Marco Pašalić)

June 17: England vs. Croatia, 4 p.m. ET

June 23: Panama vs. Croatia, 7 p.m. ET

June 27: Croatia vs. Panama, 5 p.m. ET

Paraguay (Braian Ojeda)

June 12: USA vs. Paraguay, 9 p.m. ET

June 19: Türkiye vs. Paraguay, 11 p.m. ET

June 25: Paraguay vs. Australia, 10 p.m. ET







Major League Soccer Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.