Red Bull New York Signs Midfielder Ronald Donkor to New MLS Contract

Published on June 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Red Bull New York News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - Red Bull New York has signed midfielder Ronald Donkor to a new MLS contract, the club announced today. Donkor signs a new three-and-a-half-year MLS contract through 2029-30 season with an option for the 2030/31 season starting on January 1, 2027.

"Ronnie has developed into a really important member of our club, and we are very excited to keep him with the club for the long-term," said Head of Sport Julian de Guzman. "He is a very hard worker that gives his all for our club and we are looking forward to seeing him continue to succeed here."

Donkor, 21, is in his fourth season with New York, where he has made 54 career MLS appearances and has tallied one goal and eight assists. This season, Donkor has made 14 appearances and has recorded five goal contributions, which includes four MLS assists. The midfielder has set new single season career-highs in minutes played (1,183), games started (14), and assists (4). He scored his first career MLS goal on April 22 against D.C. United at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

"Ronnie has been an integral part of our team this season and he has a very bright future ahead of him," said Head Coach Michael Bradley. "We are excited to see Ronnie continue to develop and to continue to represent our club on and off the pitch."

The Accra, Ghana native joined New York from Guidars FC in Mali, when he signed with the club on May 3, 2023. Donkor made his MLS debut on May 6, 2023, against the Philadelphia Union. He tallied his first career MLS assist during his first season in MLS on June 24, 2023, against Atlanta United FC. Donkor was a member of the 2024 Red Bulls team that won the 2024 Eastern Conference Championship for the first time in franchise history.

TRANSACTION: Red Bull New York have signed midfielder Ronald Donkor to a new three-and-a-half-year MLS contract through 2029-30 season with an option for the 2030/2031 season starting on January 1, 2027, on June 2, 2026.







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