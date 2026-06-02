St. Louis CITY SC Invites Fans to Free Soccer Celebrations at Energizer Park on June 12, 19 & 25

Published on June 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







As the world's premier soccer tournament takes center stage this summer, St. Louis CITY SC is making Energizer Park the epicenter of soccer in St. Louis by bringing the excitement home with the CITY SC Soccer Celebration, a series of free watch party celebrations for the St. Louis region to experience the global tournament together at the stadium.

Part of the Summer of Soccer Presented by Purina, the festival-style parties will be a celebration of St. Louis and feature live music; special guest appearances including former U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) standout Brad Davis, CITY SC's Sporting Director Corey Wray and CITY SC first team players; local food and drink; family-friendly games and activities; and live viewings of USMNT group stage matches.

Soccer Celebration on Lou Fusz Plaza: USA vs. Paraguay on Friday, June 12

To mark the USMNT's debut in the 2026 edition of the tournament, on Friday, June 12, Energizer Park's outdoor fan zone, Lou Fusz Plaza, will transform into the largest watch party destination in St. Louis where fans of all ages can gather and watch the team take on Paraguay in its group stage opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The party starts at 5:00 PM, with live, pre-match entertainment from to-be-announced bands and DJ. From 5:00-7:00 PM on the plaza's grassy knoll, CITY Futures community coaches will lead kids in soccer-skills activities as part of CITY SC's "40 Days of Soccer" tournament-long community initiative.

The USMNT kick off its tournament run at 8:00 PM, with the match broadcast live across five large screens on the plaza.

Before kickoff and at halftime, fans will hear exclusive match analysis and perspectives on this year's tournament from St. Louis native Davis, who competed in the 2014 edition of the tournament, former World Cup broadcaster "Mr. Soccer" Bill McDermott, Wray, and to-be-announced CITY SC first team players. Photo opportunities and autographs also will be available.

Steve's Hot Dogs and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Fans will be able to enjoy live trivia with prizes, giveaways including customizable U.S. Soccer/Purina pet bandanas and Michelob ULTRA T-shirts (ages 21+), sponsor activations including BJC HealthCare, and more.

No tickets are required for the free Soccer Celebration on Lou Fusz Plaza.

Friday, June 12: USA vs. Paraguay on Lou Fusz Plaza

Plaza opens at 5:00 PM, match kickoff at 8:00 PM

Special guests: St. Louis native and former USMNT player Brad Davis, "Mr. Soccer" Bill McDermott, CITY SC Sporting Director Corey Wray, to-be-announced CITY SC first team players

Soccer Celebrations in ULTRA Club: USA vs. Australia on Friday, June 19 and vs. Türkiye on Thursday, June 25

For the USMNT's final two group-stage matches, the Soccer Celebrations will move inside Energizer Park to ULTRA Club, where fans can watch the USMNT in action from one of the stadium's premier event spaces with views overlooking the pitch.

In addition to live screenings of the USMNT matches, fans will get an in-depth analysis of tournament action thus far with a Q&A with special guests Davis and McDermott on June 19, and to-be-announced CITY SC first team players and staff on June 25. Photo opportunities and autographs will be available.

At both ULTRA Club Soccer Celebrations, all fans will be able to head to field level for a pitchside photo opportunity. Fans will be able to enter to win door prizes, including FIFA merchandise and Purina swag; and enjoy food and beverage available for purchase, giveaways including Michelob ULTRA T-shirts (ages 21+), and sponsor activations including BJC HealthCare.

Friday, June 19: USA vs. Australia in ULTRA Club

Doors open at 1:00 PM, match kickoff at 2:00 PM

Special guests: Brad Davis and "Mr. Soccer" Bill McDermott

Thursday, June 25: USA vs. Türkiye in ULTRA Club

Doors open at 8:00 PM, match kickoff at 9:00 PM

Special guests: to-be-announced CITY SC first team players and staff

A limited number of free tickets to the ULTRA Club Soccer Celebrations on June 19 and June 25 are available to claim now at https://www.summerofsoccerstl.com/soccer-celebration.

More details on the CITY SC Soccer Celebration for the tournament final on Sunday, July 19 will be shared at a later date.

STL CITY Soccer Sweepstakes

At the Soccer Celebrations, fans can sign up to enter the STL CITY Soccer Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of five CITY SC ticket packages to an upcoming match or one of 50 adidas soccer packages. For more information, visit www.summerofsoccerstl.com/sweepstakes.

Bringing Fans Together Beyond Energizer Park

In addition to the CITY SC Soccer Celebration series at Energizer Park, fans will be able to come together and watch other FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches at major regional gathering spots, including Ballpark Village, Anheuser-Busch Biergarten and other CITY On Tap pub partners. CITY SC's Street Team will be present at select matches at these locations, engaging fans and offering opportunities to win St. Louis CITY SC tickets, merchandise and other experiences.

More information about the Summer of Soccer is available at www.SummerofSoccerSTL.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 2, 2026

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