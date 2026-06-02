Major League Soccer Sets Record with 44 Players Named to FIFA World Cup 2026™ Squads

Published on June 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - This summer, Major League Soccer will be represented by a record 44 active players at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the most players from any league in the Western Hemisphere and another significant milestone in league history.

In total, 103 players competing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 have spent time in Major League Soccer, highlighting the league's growing role as a destination for elite international talent and a proven development pathway for players competing on soccer's biggest stage. Among the 103 current and former MLS players competing at this summer's tournament are 42 players who developed through the MLS player pathway, either at an MLS academy or in MLS NEXT Pro.

MLS at FIFA World Cup 2026 by the Numbers

44 active MLS players named to FIFA World Cup 2026 rosters, the most in league history

Most players from any league in the Western Hemisphere and the second-most outside of the top five European leagues

21 MLS clubs represented, the most of any domestic league in the world, led by LAFC with an MLS-high four call-ups

17 different countries represented across six continents

Player representation in 11 of the 12 FIFA World Cup 2026 groups

103 players at the tournament have spent time with an MLS club

42 current or former players developed through the MLS player pathwayMLS Player Pathway Makes an Impact

The 42 players who came through the MLS player pathway highlights the league's investment in player development through MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT. Of these players, Alex Freeman (United States; Villarreal), Rayan Elloumi (Tunisia; Vancouver Whitecaps FC) and Esmir Bajraktarević (Bosnia and Herzegovina; PSV) became the first in league history to play in MLS NEXT, progress to MLS NEXT Pro, make their first-team debuts, and later earn a spot on a FIFA World Cup roster.

19 players at this summer's FIFA World Cup 2026 will have spent time in MLS NEXT Pro, illustrating the remarkable growth of the league since its launch in 2022. Those players combined for more than 300 MLS NEXT Pro appearances and 50 goals scored.

United States and Canada Rosters Powered by MLS

Of the 52 players named to the U.S. and Canada World Cup rosters, 79% have either played in MLS, developed in an MLS academy, or both. This also highlights the growth of MLS academies as for the first time, exactly half of the U.S. and Canada World Cup rosters (26-of-52) have come up through the league's academy system. The two rosters have combined for more than 3,000 regular-season games played, 300 goals scored and 15 MLS All-Star appearances. The record representation comes as North America hosts the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1994 and underscores MLS' growing influence on the global game.

MLS Players at FIFA World Cup 2026

Player Club Country Group

Rodrigo De Paul Inter Miami CF Argentina J

Leo Messi Inter Miami CF Argentina J

Lucas Herrington Colorado Rapids Australia D

Aiden O'Neill New York City FC Australia D

Kai Trewin New York City FC Australia D

Mathieu Choinière LAFC Canada B

Maxime Crépeau Orlando City SC Canada B

Stephen Eustáquio LAFC Canada B

Richie Laryea Toronto FC Canada B

Jonathan Osorio Toronto FC Canada B

Jacob Shaffelburg LAFC Canada B

Dayne St. Clair Inter Miami CF Canada B

Joel Waterman Chicago Fire FC Canada B

CJ dos Santos San Diego FC Cape Verde H

Steven Moreira Columbus Crew Cape Verde H

James Rodríguez Minnesota United FC Colombia K

Petar Musa FC Dallas Croatia L

Marco Pašalić Orlando City SC Croatia L

Derrick Etienne Jr. Toronto FC Haiti C

Danley Jean-Jacques Philadelphia Union Haiti C

Don Deedson Louicius FC Dallas Haiti C

Ahmed Qasem Nashville SC Iraq I

Michael Boxall Minnesota United FC New Zealand G

Finn Surman Portland Timbers New Zealand G

Aníbal Godoy San Diego FC Panama L

Carlos Harvey Minnesota United FC Panama L

Miguel Almirón Atlanta United Paraguay D

Andrés Cubas Vancouver Whitecaps FC Paraguay D

Matías Galarza Atlanta United Paraguay D

Braian Ojeda Orlando City SC Paraguay D

Olwethu Makhanya Philadelphia Union South Africa A

Mbekezeli Mbokazi Chicago Fire FC South Africa A

Son Heung-Min LAFC South Korea A

Herman Johansson FC Dallas Sweden F

Rayan Elloumi Vancouver Whitecaps FC Tunisia F

Max Arfsten Columbus Crew United States D

Sebastian Berhalter Vancouver Whitecaps FC United States D

Chris Brady Chicago Fire FC United States D

Matt Freese New York City FC United States D

Tim Ream Charlotte FC United States D

Miles Robinson FC Cincinnati United States D

Cristian Roldan Seattle Sounders FC United States D

Matt Turner New England Revolution United States D

Juan Manuel Sanabria Real Salt Lake Uruguay H







Major League Soccer Stories from June 2, 2026

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