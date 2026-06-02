Ten Real Salt Lake Pipeline Players Called-Up to Represent Respective Countries in June FIFA International Window

Published on June 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake continues to prove itself as the standard for representation of both club and country with ten players representing their respective countries during the June FIFA International Window.

Headlining the June window is Uruguayan winger Juan Manuel Sanabria who will be joining the international squad on soccer's biggest stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The winger nicknamed "JuanMa" will help to lead La Celeste as it gears up for its 15th tournament appearance, having won the World Cup twice before (1920, 1950). Uruguay will open its World Cup campaign in group F for the first stage against Spain, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia.

JuanMa and company will start the World Cup tournament at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, taking on Saudi Arabia on Monday, June 15 at 4 pm MT before playing its second match against Cape Verde on Sunday, June 21 at 4 pm MT. Uruguay will travel to Mexico's Akron Stadium to close out the group stage on Friday, June 26 against Spain. Kickoff for the final match is scheduled for 6 pm MT with all three group stage matches streaming on FOX Sports.

Since acquiring JuanMa late in the 2026 offseason via transfer from Liga MX side Atlético San Luis, the winger has integrated into the squad quickly, logging 10 starts in 11 appearances, leading RSL in assists with six. The Uruguayan has proven instrumental on the left-side, working with poise to link passes up the pitch and delivering near-perfect services into the box.

Since arriving in Utah from French Ligue 1 side, RC Lens in the 2025 offseason, Designated Player Morgan Guilavogui has proven instrumental to the club's strong start to the 2026 MLS campaign, integrating seamlessly into the squad and bringing passing precision and European experience to the pitch. The French forward has tallied one goal and five assists thus far in 2026, further proving his importance to RSL's midfield. Guilavogui will head to Spain to join the Guinea Men's National Team for a match against Northern Ireland on Thursday, June 4 for a scheduled friendly as preparation for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers beginning in September.

22-year-old Kobi Henry will join Trinidad and Tobago during the June FIFA International Window. The defender has shown determination and grit throughout his time at RSL, battling back onto the pitch from injury to play minutes for both RSL and Real Monarchs. Yet to make his season debut with RSL in 2026, Henry will look to impress during the window with his country.

The defender has become a regular for his country, since making his senior team debut for the SocaWarriors on Sept. 5, 2025, against Curacao, Henry started and played the full 90 minutes in each of his six international contests against fellow CONCACAF nations, scoring twice - his debut goal coming in his third-ever game, a 3-0 win over Bermuda, also finding the back of the net in a 2-2 draw on Nov. 16, once again versus Bermuda.

Donning the armband in Trinidad and Tobago's first friendly of the international window Henry logged a full 90 minute shift in SocaWarriors 5-0 loss to South Korea at South Field in Provo, Utah. Trinidad and Tobago will close out the window with a Friendly against host nation Russia on June 9th.

Closing out all RSL pipeline representatives called-up to represent their countries this window is Real Monarchs staple Gio Calderón who's been selected by the Puerto Rican Men's National Team for a pair of friendlies in Austin, Texas and Arizona. The proven leader for the MLS NEXRT Pro side Real Monarchs will join the senior team in its match against Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 5 before heading to Arizona for a closed door match against Iran on Tuesday, June 9.

Five RSL representatives called up will represent the United States at various youth levels during the June window. Utah native Zach Booth has been selected by head coach Russell Payne for the United States U21 camp in Slovenia from June 1 through June 9.

22-year-old Booth has played at both the MLS and MLS NEXTPro level since signing with RSL. In the Claret-and-Cobalts final match before the summer break the midfielder secured his fourth start with RSL and buried a ball into the back of the net, earning his first-ever MLS goal.

Along with the young talent representing their countries is RSL academy product Aiden Hezarkhani who will be representing the stars-and-stripes on its U19 squad. The 18-year-old forward has cemented himself as a regular on the pitch for Real Salt Lake thus far in 2026, earning eight starts and netting two goals. Selected by head coach Gonzalo Segares, Hezarkhani will join the U-19 squad in Fayetteville, Georgia for three matches, first a double header against Argentina on June 5th and 7th before taking on Japan on June 9th, all matches will take place in the U.S. Soccer National Training Center and kickoff is TBA.

RSL DF Gio Villa and MF Luca Moisa will round out the United States representation for Real Salt Lake, both having been selected for the U18 squad by head coach Jeremy Hall. The young pair have continued to impress, competing mainly for the clubs MLS NEXT Pro side, Real Monarchs and head coach Mark Lowry. Continuing to play valuable minutes and showcasing grit and talent on the pitch.

In addition to Moisa and Villa, Academy MF Axel Uriostegui will join his teammates for the U18 MNT camp in Spain. While Uriostegui has only appeared in one match for the NEXT Pro side this season, he has become an integral part to the RSL Academy midfield. The U18 squad will play a pair of matches during the June window, first against Qatar on Friday, June 5 before taking on Sweden on Monday, June 8.

Closing out all RSL pipeline representatives called-up to represent their countries this window is 17-year-old Antonio Riquelme. The Monarchs standout known for his ability on the ball and precision shooting will join Chilean U20 squad for two international friendly matches against Brazil on June 6th and 9th, both taking place in Santiago, Chile. Prior to his youth call up, Riquelme was invited by the Chilean Senior National Team to train from May 25th through May 31st, the opportunity further showcases the impact the midfielder has made on the pitch at such a young age for both club and country.

Real Salt Lake will return to action at America First Field on August 4th hosting Liga MX power and 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup Runners-up Tigres UANL to kick off its 2026 Leagues Cup Campaign. Real Monarchs will continue MLS NEXT Pro play through the international window and MLS Break next facing San Jose Earthquakes II on Sunday at PayPal Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 pm MT with broadcast available on OneFootball or MLSNEXTPro.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 2, 2026

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