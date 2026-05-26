RSL Academy Advances to 2026 MLS NEXT Cup Quarterfinal Knockout Phase

Published on May 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - In the first-ever MLS NEXT Cup to be hosted in the Beehive State at Salt Lake's Regional Athletic Complex, the RSL Academy U18's advance to the Quarterfinal round after defeating Orlando City, 4-0, in the Round of 32 and Philadelphia Union, 2-1, in the Round of 16. RSL Academy is currently scheduled to play its Quarterfinal match tomorrow, Wednesday, May 27 at 4:00 pm MT against Columbus Crew on Field 1.

In the Lewis Neal revenge game, the recently-arrived Academy coach faced his former club, Orlando City Sentinel, for a second time since arriving in the Wasatch Front. After losing the first meeting 2-0 at MLS NEXT FLEX earlier this season, the U18 head coach has his RSL squad ready to make a deep run. The Claret-and-Cobalt came flying out of the gate, scoring its first goal six minutes in as captain Felix Contreras sent a cross into the box, finding Chase Duke, who leapt to volley the service first-time in an acrobatic, highlight-reel effort.

Four minutes later, Duke University commit Jack Ottley added his first goal of the campaign, heading his service home. RSL had multiple additional chances prior to the end of the first half, but missed by small margins.

The second half saw Real Salt Lake pull away from an altitude-fatigued Orlando squad, as Ottley added the second goal of his shift to nearly ice the game before Anders Theurer delivered the RSL nail in the Orlando coffin moments later.

That Friday win set up a Sunday date with Philadelphia Union, instantly becoming the marquee matchup of the Round of 16, with both sides regarded as top academies in the nation. The Claret-and-Cobalt U18s met with Philadelphia in the Quarterfinals stage of last year's MLS NEXT Cup, a 3-0 victory for the Western Conference side, en route to a semifinals appearance.

With the largest RAC crowd of the evening in attendance, Real Salt Lake utilized its home-field advantage to control the pace of the match early. In the first 20 minutes, RSL was continually knocking on the door, testing the Union's defensive unit. Eventually, constant pressure broke the Philadelphia defensive block as a careless tackle inside its own defensive box led to a Claret-and-Cobalt penalty kick. Ottley stepped up to the spot and calmly slotted the attempt home to give Real Salt Lake a 1-0 advantage at halftime.

Continuing to apply pressure early in the second half, the Utah-based side found its second goal, when defender Cris Rios found a streaking Duke, who headed home his second goal of the tournament.

Real Salt Lake continued to control the match in a physical affair before Philadelphia found its first goal of the match in the 80th minute, capitalizing off a corner. Momentum shifted to the urgent Philly squad as they pushed for an equalizer. Four minutes later, Philadelphia came across a golden opportunity with an attacker at the mouth of the goal, before RSL GK Konstantinos Kyriazis rushed across his goal to deny the clear-cut opportunity. Kyriazis made a series of high-profile saves in the dying minutes of the match to clinch the win for the Claret-and-Cobalt.

Real Salt Lake now squares off against the Columbus Crew on Wednesday, May 27 at 4:00 p.m. on Field 1. A victory would punch the Claret-and-Coblat's ticket into the Semifinals this Friday, May 29, held at its very own Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah.

Real Salt Lake Academy is the official MLS NEXT affiliate of Major League Soccer's Real Salt Lake. Leading MLS in all-time homegrown signees (49), RSL earlier this year welcomed Griffin Dillon, Van Parker, Diego Rocio and Antonio Riquelme to its 2026 class.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 26, 2026

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