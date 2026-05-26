Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner to Represent United States in 2026 FIFA World Cup

Published on May 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







NEW YORK - New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has been selected to represent the United States Men's National Team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Turner features on Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino's 26-man roster, announced this afternoon in New York City. CLICK HERE to view the full United States roster.

Turner joins the Stars & Stripes for the FIFA World Cup for the second time, having started all four matches for the United States during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 31-year-old goalkeeper helped the Americans advance to the Round of 16 in 2022 in Qatar, collecting consecutive shutout performances against England and Iran during the Group Stage - becoming the first American to keep back-to-back clean sheets in a World Cup since 1930.

A native of Park Ridge, N.J., Turner has carved a decorated resume on the international stage since suiting up for his United States debut in 2021. Turner has been capped 53 times by the United States, posting 27 clean sheets, with a 29-16-8 record. Turner's 14 clean sheets are a national team record through a player's first 20 caps, during which he backstopped the USMNT to the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup title with five clean sheets in six starts. In total, Turner has collected 10 starts in Gold Cup action, three in Copa America, and 13 caps in Concacaf Nations League A action.

This season, Turner has backstopped New England to an 8-5-1 record with three shutout victories. Among MLS goalkeepers, Turner, who rejoined the Revolution in August 2025 after three seasons in England, ranks in the top 10 among in save percentage (3rd - 76.3), saves (T-4th - 61), and goals against average (7th - 1.29). In advanced metrics, Turner's totals of 9.12 goals added and -8.80 goals prevented are both the top marks in the league, per American Soccer Analysis. Turner has twice been selected to MLS Team of the Matchday this season, most recently following a nine-save outing against Inter Miami CF on April 25 to match his single-game career high.

Since arriving in New England in 2016, Turner, one of eight MLS players on the USMNT roster, has accumulated a 54-35-36 record over 126 MLS appearances, including 27 shutouts. The Fairfield University product ranks second among the Revolution's all-time club leaders in wins (54), saves (455), and games started in goal (126). Turner owns the club record for most wins in a single season, collecting 17 victories during the 2021 campaign en route to MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and Best XI honors, while helping the Revolution capture their first-ever Supporters' Shield.

Turner and the United States will play a pair of international friendlies against Senegal on Sunday, May 31 (3:30 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium - TBS/Telemundo/Peacock) and international powerhouse Germany on Saturday, June 6 (2:30 p.m. ET at Soldier Field - TBS/Telemundo/Peacock), before commencing play in the FIFA World Cup. The Americans are slotted in Group D along with Paraguay, Australia, and Turkey. CLICK HERE to view the full USMNT World Cup schedule.

International Friendlies

May 31 vs. Senegal

(3:30 p.m. ET - Bank of America Stadium)

June 6 vs. Germany

(2:30 p.m. ET - Soldier Field)

FIFA World Cup Group D

June 12 vs. Paraguay

(9:00 p.m. ET - Los Angeles Stadium)

June 19 vs. Australia

(3:00 p.m. ET - Seattle Stadium)

June 25 vs. Turkey

(10:00 p.m. ET - Los Angeles Stadium)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.