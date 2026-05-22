Revolution Take on Charlotte FC this Saturday Night

Published on May 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The New England Revolution (8-4-1, 22 pts.) will travel to take on Eastern Conference side Charlotte FC (5-6-3, 18 pts.) on Saturday night, the team's final match before the MLS regular season pauses for this summer's FIFA World Cup. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Bank of America Stadium airs on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Clyde Simms on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or listen on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

The two sides will meet for the second time in three weeks after New England claimed a dramatic 1-0 victory over the Crown on May 2 at Gillette Stadium. After a late handball in the box by Charlotte, Revolution captain Carles Gil stepped up to the spot to deliver the decisive penalty kick, breaking the deadlock in the closing minutes. Goalkeeper Matt Turner collected his third clean sheet of the season with three saves, including a critical stop on the last kick of the contest to preserve the victory.

Under the guidance of Head Coach Marko Mitrović, New England enters Saturday's match third in the Eastern Conference table through 13 games played. The team's 8-4-1 record gives Mitrović the second-best start to a season by a first-year Revolution coach. The Revolution's success is partially due to their poise late in games, having allowed only five goals after halftime this season, fourth fewest in MLS. New England's nine points won after trailing at halftime are most in the league.

Last weekend, the Revolution closed a four-match homestand with a 2-1 triumph over Minnesota United FC, their seventh home win in eight matches. In the win, Luca Langoni scored the game-winner just four minutes into the second half, slotting home a feed from striker Dor Turgeman. Turner ended the night with six saves in his 125th career MLS start. Gil, who opened the scoring in the first half from the penalty spot, surpassed teammate Diego Fagundez for the second most goals in Revolution history with his 54th regular season tally.

Gil has again been the driving force behind the Revolution's success this year, with goal contributions in six of his last seven appearances and a team-high five goals. His penalty goal last weekend was the 20th of his MLS career, tied for eighth most in league annals, in 22 attempts. His 33 key passes this season are tied for sixth leaguewide, and second best among Eastern Conference players.

Turner, who hopes to be named to his second World Cup roster with the U.S. Men's National Team on Tuesday, is entering the tournament in elite form. The New Jersey native has a 76.0 save percentage, third best in MLS, while his 57 saves are fifth most in the league. Turner's impact is further punctuated by his -7.33 goals prevented, the best in MLS. In front of him, center back Mamadou Fofana also continues to make a case for MLS All-Star consideration as he ranks second in the league with 39 clearances over his 12 starts.

New England will be without central midfielder Brooklyn Raines in Charlotte, as he is suspended for Saturday's match due to yellow card accumulation. Midfielder Matt Polster has appeared in three consecutive matches after missing five games with a lower body injury. Nigeria international Alhassan Yusuf has also been deployed at central midfield on five occasions this season, with five additional starts in a more advanced position on the wing.

New England leads the all-time series against Charlotte with six wins in nine meetings. Charlotte snapped a five-match winless run last weekend with a 3-1 victory over Toronto FC. Spanish playmaker Pep Biel leads the team with seven goals and five assists, including a penalty goal last Saturday to seal the victory. Forwards Idan Toklomati and Wilfried Zaha add danger to the attack, with four and three goals, respectively. Toklomati and New England's Turgeman are both strikers on the Israel National Team. At the back, Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina is tied for third in MLS with 58 saves.

(8-4-1, 25 pts.)

3rd in East.

2026 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #14

New England Revolution at Charlotte FC

Saturday, May 23, 2026

7:30 p.m. ET

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

(5-6-3,18 pts)

7th in East.

WATCH

Apple TV

(English & Spanish)

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

LISTEN

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

(Portugese)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 22, 2026

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