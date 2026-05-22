Finish Strong: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution

Published on May 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







The Crown is back at home for one final match ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. To round out the first half of Charlotte FC's season is the New England Revolution, a familiar foe as the two sides met just earlier this month.

Kickoff for Saturday's contest is set for 7:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium, and fans should also arrive early to pick up a limited-edition Tim Ream bobble available at gates around the stadium.

Let's take a look at the Materials of the Match presented by Rubbermaid to see how Charlotte FC can take three points into the World Cup break.

Finish Strong

Following Saturday's match, MLS will take over a month off without a match being played to observe the World Cup, and The Crown will not see action again until July 22 against Atlanta United. With recent schedule congestion and warmer months beginning to set in, the break will serve as a much-needed reset for the squad as they look to finish strong in the second half of the year. While recent matches have been a mixed bag, a positive result on Saturday is crucial mentally to take into such a long break. The lads will need every bit of energy from their loyal supporters.

Pep Eying History

Spanish star Pep Biel has been riding a great run of form in the 2026 season. The midfielder has tallied 12 goal contributions (7G+5A) in 14 matches and 39 matches with The Crown since joining in August 2024, which is tied for 11th across MLS. Biel is just one goal shy of reaching the 20-goal/20-assist club. If Biel scores a goal on Saturday, he would tie Eric Wynalda and Ronald Cerritos as the 10th fastest players to reach the 20G/20A club in MLS regular season play.

Tight Margins

Saturday's matchup with New England will be the 10th all-time meeting between the two sides. The Revolution owns an edge over The Crown, with a 6-3-0 head-to-head history. These two sides matched up three weeks ago in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with New England narrowly winning 1-0 after scoring a penalty kick in the 90'+5'. Seven of the nine all-time matches have been decided by one goal, and all nine matches have had a winner following the final whistle. The Crown will need to be on its game and ready to defend home turf in a gritty outing if they want to walk away with three points.

MAY 23RD // CHARLOTTE FC vs. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION

The Finale of MAYhem, The Crown takes on New England on May 23rd at 7:30 p.m. The first fans to arrive will receive a limited-edition Tim Ream Bobblehead Giveaway.*

Limited quantities are available on a first-come, first-served basis and aren't guaranteed.*







Major League Soccer Stories from May 22, 2026

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