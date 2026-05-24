Zaha to depart Club following conclusion of loan

Published on May 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC today announced that forward Wilfried Zaha will depart the Club following the conclusion of his loan on June 30, 2026.

During his year and a half in Charlotte, Zaha featured 46 times for the Club across MLS league matches and playoffs. The winger scored 13 goals and added 14 assists during his loan spell leaving him 5th all-time in Charlotte FC history with 27 goal contributions.

"Wilfried has been an important part of Charlotte FC since his arrival on loan last winter and has played a key role in our attack since joining," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "Last season, Wilf helped us reach the top four in the Eastern Conference for the first time, and he approached every match with a hunger and desire to perform for our supporters. Everyone at Charlotte FC thanks Wilfried for his contributions to the Club, and we all wish him and his family continued success throughout the rest of his career."

The Club will enter the summer with a Designated Player and international roster spot open.

Major League Soccer's secondary transfer window opens on Monday, July 13 and runs through Wednesday, September 2. For the first time in two decades, excluding the COVID-adjusted 2020 season, the conclusion of the MLS window will align with top leagues from around the world.

Charlotte FC now takes a two-month break for the FIFA World Cup. The team will return to league play on Wednesday, July 22 against Atlanta United.







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