Early Lead Disappears in Loss to Inter Miami CF

Published on May 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union traveled to Nu Stadium to face Inter Miami CF, resulting in a 6-4 loss. Philadelphia opened the match with two goals in the first 10 minutes, as forward Milan Iloski found the back of the net in the fourth and 10th minute of the match. Miami responded quickly with a goal in the 13th minute before Union forward Bruno Damiani scored his first goal of the season in the 20th minute, giving the Union a two-goal advantage. Miami answered with three goals in the 29th, 42nd, and 44th minutes of the match, but Iloski converted a penalty in the eighth minute of stoppage time to complete his hat trick and level the match to 4-4 before halftime. In the second half, Miami found the back of the net in the 81st minute to give them the lead and added another goal in stoppage time to secure the 6-4 result.

Following a two-month break for the FIFA World Cup, the Union will return to Subaru Park on July 22nd where they will host New York Red Bulls (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Inter Miami CF (6) - Philadelphia Union (4)

Nu Stadium (Miami, FL)

Sunday, May 24, 2026

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistant Referees: Felisha Mariscal, Brian Poeschel

Fourth Official: Younes Marrakchi

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Milan Iloski (Westfield, C. Sullivan) 4'

PHI - Milan Iloski (PK) 10'

MIA - Germán Berterame (Messi) 13'

PHI - Bruno Damiani (unassisted) 20'

MIA - Luis Suárez (Fray) 29'

MIA - Germán Berterame (Messi) 42'

MIA - Luis Suárez (unassisted) 44'

PHI - Milan Iloski (PK) 45' +8

MIA - Luis Suárez (Berterame) 81'

MIA - Rodrigo De Paul (Silvetti) 90'+3

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIA - Dayne St. Clair (caution) 9'

PHI - Geiner Martínez (caution) 16'

PHI - Jovan Lukic (caution) 24'

MIA - Ian Fray (caution) 38'

MIA - Telasco Segovia (caution) 45'+11

MIA - Sergio Reguilón (caution) 49'

PHI - Danley Jean Jacques (caution) 75'

MIA - Gonzalo Luján (caution) 90'+3

MIA - Noah Allen (caution) 90'+7

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Ben Bender, Nathan Harriel, Geiner Martinez (Jeremy Rafanello 67'), Frankie Westfield (Finn Sundstrom 83'), Danley Jean Jacques, Jovan Lukic, Cavan Sullivan (Alejandro Bedoya 66'), Agustin Anello (Ezekiel Alladoh 57'), Bruno Damiani (Philippe Ndinga 83'), Milan Iloski.

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Jesus Bueno, Kellan LeBlanc.

Inter Miami CF: Dayne St. Clair, Micael, Gonzalo Luján, Sergio Reguilón (Facundo Mura 68'), Ian Fray (Noah Allen 88'), Yannick Bright (David Ruiz 88'), Telasco Segovia (David Ayala 67'), Rodrigo De Paul, Germán Berterame, Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi (Mateo Silvetti 73').

Substitutes not used: Rocco Ríos Novo, Dániel Pintér, Maximiliano Falcón, Preston Plambeck.

TEAM NOTES

Forward Milan Iloski scored his first hat trick for the Union.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 24, 2026

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