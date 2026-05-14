Orlando City Takes Scorefest against Philadelphia Union

Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union traveled to Inter&Co Stadium to face Orlando City SC, falling 4-3 on Wednesday night. Orlando City SC opened the scoring in the 19th minute and doubled their lead in the 27th minute. In the second half, Union forward Milan Iloski found the back of the net to cut the deficit in half in the 54th minute, but Orlando responded with another goal in the 72nd minute. The Union quickly answered, when Homegrown midfielder Cavan Sullivan scored his first MLS goal in the 75th minute before Ben Bender found the equalizer four minutes later. Orlando netted the winning goal just before stoppage time to secure a 4-3 result.

The Union return home to face Columbus Crew at Subaru Park on Saturday, May 16th (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Orlando City SC (4) - Philadelphia Union (3)

Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, FL)

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Sergii Boiko

Assistant Referees: Corey Rockwell, Adam Wienckowski

Fourth Official: Elvis Osmanovic

VAR: Joe Dickerson

AVAR: Craig Lowry

GOALS/ASSISTS

ORL - Martín Ojeda (unassisted) 19'

ORL - Griffin Dorsey (unassisted) 27'

PHI - Milan Iloski (Harriel, Sullivan) 54'

ORL - Duncan McGuire (Spicer)72'

PHI - Cavan Sullivan (Bender) 75'

PHI - Ben Bender (Korzeniowski) 79'

ORL - Martín Ojeda (Marín, Angulo) 90'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Andrew Rick (caution) 17'

ORL - Tiago (caution) 51'

PHI - Danley Jean Jacques (caution) 59'

PHI - Jeremy Rafanello (caution) 60'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick, Geiner Martinez, Ben Bender, Nathan Harriel, Olwethu Makhanya, Jovan Lukic (Cavan Sullivan 44'), Jeremy Rafanello, Indiana Vassilev (Agustin Anello 65'), Danley Jean Jacques, Bruno Damiani (Stas Korzeniowski 75'), Milan Iloski (Ezekiel Alladoh 75').

Substitutes not used: George Marks, Alejandro Bedoya, Olivier Mbaizo, Philippe Ndinga, Finn Sundstrom.

Orlando City SC: Maxime Crépeau, Robin Jansson, Iago Teodoro, David Brekalo (Adrián Marín 64'), Griffin Dorsey (Marco Pasalic 81'), Eduard Atuesta (Luis Otávio 64'), Braian Ojeda, Tiago (Tyrese Spicer 64'), Iván Angulo, Martín Ojeda, Justin Ellis (Duncan McGuire 70').

Substitutes not used: Tahir Reid-Brown, Javier Otero, Wilder Cartagena, Zakaria Taifi

TEAM NOTES

Homegrown midfielder Cavan Sullivan scored his first career MLS goal. He became the eighth youngest goalscorer in MLS history at 16 years, 7 months, and 15 days.

Midfielder Ben Bender scored his first goal of the season.

Forward Stas Korzeniowski and midfielder Ben Bender both recorded their first career assists.

Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick made his first start of the 2026 MLS Season.

Midfielder Indiana Vassilev earned his 100th MLS career start.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2026

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