CLTFC splits season series against NYCFC

Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Notes:

Charlotte FC is now winless in five straight MLS matches. The Club returns home on Saturday to play Toronto FC.

Captain Ashley Westwood missed tonight's match due to yellow card accumulation but will be eligible for selection this weekend.

The Club split the season series with NYCFC this season. The home team is now winless in the past five matches between the two sides.

The Crown now have two games remaining before the league breaks for the FIFA World Cup. Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

Attendance: 23,903

Press Conference Video Assets: link (assets to be uploaded through evening)

Stats: Please Click - link

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Agyemang, Ream, Schnegg, Diani, Biel, de la Torre, Zaha, Toklomati, Vargas

Substitutions: Goodwin (74'), Aloko (74'), Smalls (88')

New York City FC Starting XI: Freese, Cavallo, Martins, Gray, Gustavo, Trewin, Moralez, Parks, Fernandez, Wolf, Ojeda

Substitutions: Jones (65'), Perea (81'), Reid (82'), Farnos (82')

Goals:

8' - NYC - Fernandez (Assist: Wolf, Ojeda)

Discipline:

29' - NYC - Fernandez (Yellow)

33' - NYC - Ojeda (Yellow)

36' - CLT - Diani (Yellow)

38' - CLT - Biel (Yellow)

40' - NYC - Wolf (Yellow)

71' - CLT - Zaha (Yellow)

84' - NYC - Jones (Yellow)

87' - CLT - Goodwin (Yellow)

90'+4' - NYC - Gustavo (Yellow)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2026

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