Navarro Goal, Hansen Shutout Earn Rapids Crucial Points in Minnesota

Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids shut Minnesota United FC out 1-0 in the Loons' home of Allianz Field on Wednesday night, securing three crucial road points before heading into a rivalry match on the weekend.

Striker Rafael Navarro scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season and the 36th of his MLS career.

Midfielder Paxten Aaronson delivered his third assist of the season, marking his sixth goal contribution of 2026.

In his first start of 2026, midfielder Connor Ronan delivered his first assist of the season and the 12th of his MLS career.

Goalkeeper Nico Hansen recorded his fourth shutout in his MLS career and first of the 2026 season.

Scoring Summary

MIN - 0

COL - 1 (Rafael Navarro 26')

Lineups

Starting XI: Nico Hansen, Keegan Rosenberry (C), Lucas Herrington, Noah Cobb, Miguel Navarro, Georgi Minoungou (Reggie Cannon 81'), Wayne Frederick, Connor Ronan (Dante Sealy 64'), Jackson Travis (Kosi Thompson 64'), Paxten Aaronson (Darren Yapi 90'), Rafael Navarro

Substitutes: Adam Beaudry, Alexis Manyoma, Ali Fadal, Alex Harris, Ian Murphy

Up Next

The Rapids continue their road campaign with a trip west to Sandy, Utah, for the first leg of the Rocky Mountain Cup with Real Salt Lake. Kickoff at America First Field is set for 7:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, May 16.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2026

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