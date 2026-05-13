Sounders FC Faces the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday at Lumen Field
Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC continues its three-match homestand this week when it hosts the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, May 13 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
Wednesday marks the second match between Seattle and San Jose this season, with the Rave Green winning 1-0 on March 15 at PayPal Park, the only loss the Earthquakes have suffered this year.
Sounders FC currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with 21 points (6-1-3). San Jose is in first place in the West with 29 points (9-1-2). Wednesday will be the 44th meeting between the two sides in the regular season, the most matchups for Sounders FC against a single opponent in club history. Seattle leads the series 17-15-11.
Wednesday's matchup concludes the 2026 Heritage Cup, an annual competition between Seattle and San Jose honoring the two teams that kept their names from the North American Soccer League. Seattle wins the competition with either a win or a draw due to its victory over the Earthquakes earlier this year.
The Rave Green drew with San Diego 1-1 at home on May 9th, their 21st consecutive match unbeaten at home in all competitions (15-0-6), a club record. Seattle's last loss at home came on June 23, 2025 against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Seattle has allowed only six goals in the regular season, the fewest in MLS, only allowing multiple goals on one occasion. Andrew Thomas' 87 save percentage ranks first in MLS, while his 0.60 goals against average ranks second among goalkeepers with more than one appearance.
Following Wednesday's match, Seattle hosts the LA Galaxy on Saturday, May 16 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch (6:15 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). It's the final home match for Seattle before MLS breaks for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth
Talent (Spanish): Carlos Mauricio Ramirez
Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM
Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Kelyn Rowe
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Dionel Vecchini
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