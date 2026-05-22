Inter Miami CF Announces Marsh as Commercial Insurance Broker and Official Partner

Published on May 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF today announced a new partnership with Marsh, (NYSE: MRSH), a global leader in risk, reinsurance and capital, people and investments, and management consulting, naming it the Club's Commercial Insurance Broker and Official Partner.

As part of the partnership, Marsh will deliver comprehensive insurance brokerage services across Inter Miami CF's operations, including the Club's new world-class home, Nu Stadium, and the broader Miami Freedom Park development, across one of the most ambitious sports and entertainment districts in the world. The collaboration represents an authentic alignment between two organizations committed to long-term growth, innovation, and global brand leadership in Miami.

A key pillar of the partnership will be in-stadium brand awareness, with Marsh gaining prominent visibility across Inter Miami CF's matchday environment and media platforms. This will include integrated exposure designed to reinforce Marsh's newly refreshed global brand identity, following its rebrand in January 2026.

In addition, Marsh will leverage Inter Miami CF's premium business ecosystem-including hospitality assets and exclusive matchday experiences-to support relationship building, client engagement, and business development opportunities within South Florida's dynamic commercial landscape.

"At Inter Miami CF, we continue to build partnerships that create real operational value," said Euan Warren, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Inter Miami CF. "Marsh brings world-class expertise in insurance brokerage and risk management, and their role supporting Nu Stadium and Miami Freedom Park reflects the scale and ambition of what we are building in Miami."

"Marsh is committed to providing Miami businesses with the tailored advice and solutions they need to confidently navigate today's risk landscape and thrive," said Fred Smith, Florida Leader, Marsh Risk. "We are proud to support Inter Miami CF and invest in Miami's future as a premier destination for sports, entertainment, and business innovation."

Through this collaboration, Inter Miami CF and Marsh will deliver brand integration across multiple touchpoints while reinforcing a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and long-term impact in the region.







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