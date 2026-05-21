Inter Miami CF Academy Set for 2026 MLS NEXT Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah

Published on May 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Inter Miami CF Academy is set to participate in the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah, as the best youth teams in the U.S. and Canada compete to be crowned MLS NEXT champion. The single-elimination knockout tournaments will be held from May 23-31 at Regional Athletics Soccer Complex. All championship matches will be played at Zions Bank Stadium.

MLS NEXT Cup is the conclusion of the 2025-26 MLS NEXT season, featuring 32 of the top teams in each of the four different Inter Miami Academy age groups (U-19, U-16, U-14, U-13) that qualified for the competition based on results from league play or by winning their respective group at MLS NEXT Flex, a qualifying event that took place from April 23-28.

A total of 22 matches, including all eight championship matches, will stream live on MLS' YouTube page.

Playoff Push

Four Inter Miami CF Academy representatives have earned their place in the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and will begin their journey in the coming days.

All teams will begin in the Round of 32 and will have to compete their way through the final stages. Here's a look at our teams' first matchups:

Sunday, May 24 | 7 p.m. ET

U-19 vs. Players Development Academy - MLS NEXT Cup Round of 32

Sunday, May 24 | 12:15 p.m. ET

U-16 vs. Inter Atlanta FC - MLS NEXT Cup Round of 32

Thursday, May 28 | 12:30 p.m. ET

U-14 vs. St. Louis Scott Gallagher - MLS NEXT Cup Round of 32

Thursday, May 28 | 12:30 p.m. ET

U-13 vs. Inter Atlanta FC - MLS NEXT Cup Round of 32







Major League Soccer Stories from May 21, 2026

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