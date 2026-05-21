Introducing the World's Game Keeper of the Flow: Derek Boateng
Published on May 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
Raised in Accra, Ghana, Derek Boateng turned determination and ambition into a career that took him to football's biggest stage.
The former Ghana international represented the Black Stars at the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups. Boateng went on to play professional soccer across eight countries in 18 years. From Ghana to Greece, Sweden, and Israel, Boateng's journey carried him across the global game before he retired in 2017.
Two years later, Boateng began a new chapter with Right to Dream, the Academy dedicated to developing the next generation of talent both on and off the pitch.
"I started in Ghana, where the main branch is. Then I went to Egypt, scouted there, and now I'm in San Diego," said Boateng. "I've been working with Right to Dream for a long time now. I'm so privileged to be part of this organization."
On Saturday, May 23, Boateng will step into a special role as San Diego FC's World's Game Keeper of the Flow presented by DIRECTV. He will place the Flow center stage ahead of kickoff against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, helping set the tone for San Diego FC's World's Game celebration at Snapdragon Stadium.
The pre-match moment will spotlight both San Diego FC's celebration of the global game and Boateng's own football journey, one that began in Ghana and now helps shape the club's future through Right to Dream.
"For me, it's really important. Anytime I can be part of something for San Diego, I'm really excited," said Boateng. "I'm going to be the Keeper of the Flow this Saturday, and it makes me happy just going there to support San Diego like always,"
For Boateng, his role with Right to Dream is about more than identifying talent. It is about creating pathways for young players to chase the same opportunities that shaped his own career.
"Where I'm from in Africa its really difficult to get an opportunity, but Right to Dream is giving so many opportunities to a lot of kids, both the education side, character and football. And it makes me happy anytime I'm involved with Right to Dream," said Boateng. "I've been part of Right to Dream Ghana, Egypt, and sometimes I've seen Denmark Right to dream, and what Right to Dream is doing is amazing."
Fans can witness Boateng's special moment this Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium as San Diego FC celebrates the global game against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. 10,000 fans ages 14 and under will receive a limited-edition SDFC Nations Mini Ball before SDFC closes out May at home.
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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