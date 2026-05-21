Apple TV to Broadcast First Major Professional Live Sporting Event Shot Entirely on IPhone 17 Pro

Published on May 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - This Saturday, May 23, Apple TV will present a special live Major League Soccer match captured exclusively on iPhone 17 Pro - marking the first time iPhone will be used to capture the entirety of a major professional live sporting event broadcast. Developed in partnership with MLS, the milestone broadcast will feature the LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo FC, streaming live on Apple TV from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, during the final weekend of MLS play before the regular season pauses for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in North America.

iPhone 17 Pro will capture live footage throughout the match, including team warmups on the pitch, player introductions, in-net goal angles, and the atmosphere inside the stadium. With cameras positioned throughout the venue, the broadcast will deliver the pristine video quality fans expect, alongside dynamic new perspectives that bring viewers closer to the action, made possible by the small form factor of iPhone.

Apple TV first incorporated iPhone into a live sports broadcast workflow during a September 2025 "Friday Night Baseball" matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers, using iPhone 17 Pro to capture select moments from the game and cinematic in-stadium footage. The milestone production earned recognition from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, which added an iPhone used in the broadcast to its permanent collection. iPhone 17 Pro features three 48MP Fusion cameras, offering the equivalent of eight lenses in a compact form factor and pro-level video features like Apple Log 2 used for this weekend's broadcast.

Following strong fan response to the "Friday Night Baseball" production, Apple expanded the use of iPhone across additional sports broadcasts - including the MLS Cup presented by Audi in 2025 - before further integrating the technology into the regular production rotation for "Friday Night Baseball" and MLS broadcasts throughout the 2026 season.

This Saturday's LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo FC match marks the next leap forward: the first live professional sporting event captured entirely on iPhone. Tune in to Apple TV at 7:30 p.m. PT to see iPhone 17 Pro in action.

Apple TV subscribers in more than 100 countries and regions enjoy every MLS match with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more, with no blackouts. New subscribers can enjoy a one-week free trial.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 21, 2026

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