FC Cincinnati Defender Miles Robinson Named to United States Men's National Team Roster for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Published on May 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







NEW YORK - FC Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson has been named to the 26-man United States Men's National Team roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, U.S. Soccer announced today as part of a live full roster reveal in New York City.

"It's a dream come true. I'm ecstatic," said Robinson. "It's an honor to represent the city and FC Cincinnati. I hope I can make them proud. I think about all the hard work which allowed me to get here, so many days waking up early, so many practices, but all that work has led me to these next few months. So, I'm hoping to be at my absolute best come the World Cup."

Robinson becomes the first active FC Cincinnati player to be named to a United States roster for a FIFA World Cup and the second player in club history to be named to a World Cup roster while a member of the Orange and Blue (Ronald Matarrita, Costa Rica - 2022).

"We're thrilled that Miles will represent the USMNT at this summer's World Cup," said FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright. "We're incredibly proud of the work he's put in to earn this opportunity. Miles is an exceptional player, teammate, and ambassador for our club, and we look forward to following him and the team this summer."

Robinson has made 38 career caps for the USMNT. The Arlington, Massachusetts native made his national team debut in 2019 and broke onto the scene for the national team in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, where he started every game and played every minute in the six games, including scoring the game-winning goal in extra time against Mexico in the final.

He made six starts in World Cup qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup but was unable to participate in the World Cup in Qatar due to a ruptured Achilles tendon while playing for Atlanta United in May. Robinson worked his way back into the national team picture in 2023, and in 2024, he started and went the full 90 minutes in all four matches for the U.S. Olympic Team at the Paris Summer Olympics.

Robinson has made 81 career appearances for FC Cincinnati since joining the club ahead of the 2024 season. He was named an MLS All-Star in both 2024 and 2025.

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Major League Soccer Stories from May 26, 2026

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