Charlotte FC Defender Tim Ream Named to United States Men's National Team FIFA World Cup 2026™ Roster

Published on May 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream has been named to the United States Men's National Team 26-man FIFA World Cup 2026™ Roster.

The United States are in Group D in this summer's tournament and play Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Türkiye (June 25) in the group stage.

The first opportunity for fans to see the team in action is this Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte where the USMNT takes on Senegal in the Allstate Continental Clásico.

"Tim Ream's inclusion in the United States Men's National Team squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ is a proud moment for our Club," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "Tim represents the highest standard of professionalism, and all of Charlotte will be cheering him on this summer. We aspire to be a destination for top American talent, and we hope Tim is the first of many players to represent Charlotte FC for the USMNT on the world's biggest stage."

Ream becomes the second player in Charlotte FC history to be named to a FIFA World Cup™ squad while an active member of the team following Karol Swiderski in 2022 (Poland).

The defender has been an ever-present fixture for the USMNT since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where he started all four matches. The St. Louis native has appeared 80 times for the national team and started every match for the USMNT at Copa America 2024.

Ream has featured 54 times for Charlotte FC in MLS play including playoffs.

He is one of eight MLS players named to the USMNT roster. The full roster is below:

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner (New England Revolution), Matt Freese (New York City FC), Chris Brady (Chicago Fire)

Defenders: Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Auston Trusty (Celtic), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Alex Freeman (Villareal), Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Brendan Aaronson (Leeds United), Haji Wright (Coventry City), Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco), Tim Weah (Marseille), Alex Zendejas (Club America)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.