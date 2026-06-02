Leagues Cup Launches New Gaming Hub with $1 Million Bracket Challenge Presented by Coors Light

Published on June 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK AND MEXICO CITY - Leagues Cup today announced the launch of the Leagues Cup Gaming Hub, a new interactive fan platform designed to deepen supporter engagement through free-to-play games, predictions, and tournament-based experiences tied to Leagues Cup 2026. The launch marks the first time Leagues Cup has introduced a centralized gaming and fan engagement platform tied to the tournament.

Headlining the launch of the new platform is the Bracket Challenge presented by Coors Light, giving eligible fans the opportunity to compete for a $1 million grand prize, as defined by Official Rules, by submitting a perfect tournament bracket.

The Gaming Hub represents the latest step in the continued evolution of the Leagues Cup fan experience and broader engagement ecosystem, as the tournament builds momentum heading into its fourth edition following the FIFA World Cup across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Additional games and interactive experiences for fans of every level - from easy-to-play activations like Spin to Win to soccer knowledge-driven experiences such as Matchday Predictor and the Man of the Match Fan Vote presented by GEICO - will be introduced on the platform in the lead-up to and throughout Leagues Cup 2026.

"Leagues Cup continues to create innovative ways for fans to connect with the tournament beyond the action on the pitch," said Ava Taylor, Director of Marketing for Leagues Cup. "The launch of the Gaming Hub and Bracket Challenge presented by Coors Light gives supporters a new interactive experience that combines competition, fandom, and the excitement of one of the most dynamic soccer tournaments in North America."

The Bracket Challenge presented by Coors Light invites fans to predict a perfect bracket by:

Correctly identifying the top four MLS clubs and top four LIGA MX clubs to advance from Phase One, in the correct order;

Correctly predicting the winner of every Knockout Round match, including the Third-Place Match and Final; and

Correctly predicting the total number of goals scored throughout the tournament. There will be one $1 million grand prize winner. Among fans who submit a perfect bracket, as defined in the Official Rules, the prize will be awarded to the eligible entrant who submits their bracket first, as determined by the official contest records. Additional cash prizes will also be awarded to top-performing participants. Official Rules apply.

The challenge format is designed to reflect the unique structure and competitive intensity of Leagues Cup, rewarding fans for accurate predictions throughout both Phase One and the Knockout Rounds.

Fans can begin submitting their brackets beginning June 2 by visiting leaguescup.com/gamehub. Participants must be logged into their MLS account and complete all tournament selections before the official bracket lock deadline on August 4.

Leagues Cup 2026 kicks off on August 4 and will once again feature 36 clubs - 18 from MLS and 18 from LIGA MX - competing in a month-long tournament that continues to showcase one of the premier club rivalries in global soccer. Fans are encouraged to visit LeaguesCup.com for the latest schedule information, ticket details, and tournament updates ahead of Leagues Cup 2026. Ticket details are also available by visiting participating club websites. All matches will air on Apple TV in over 100 countries and regions, with select matches also airing on TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS.

For Bracket Challenge official rules, prize information, and additional details, visit leaguescup.com/gamehub.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 2, 2026

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