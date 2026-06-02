New York City FC to Launch "City Corner" at NYNJ World Cup 26 Queens Group Stage HQ as Part of Summer Programming Celebrating FIFA World Cup 2026?

Published on June 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







NEW YORK - New York City FC today announced a summer of soccer celebration during the FIFA World Cup 2026™, headlined by City Corner, the Club's dedicated fan experience at the NYNJ World Cup 26 Queens Group Stage HQ at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center from June 11 to 27.

Located in Willets Point, directly across the street from Etihad Park, New York City FC's future home opening in 2027, City Corner will give fans a first look at the Club's next chapter in Queens during one of the most significant summers in soccer history. The activation will introduce World Cup fans to New York City FC as the city's home team, while celebrating the neighborhood that will soon become the center of the Club's matchday experience.

Located opposite the entrance to the venue, City Corner will be modeled after a classic New York City block, featuring mock storefronts and quintessential city elements inspired by the Club's identity and connection to New York. Fans will be able to play games, win prizes and giveaways, enjoy live entertainment and connect with the Club throughout the group stage. New York City FC's First Team players and iconic mascot, Sky the Pigeon, will also make appearances for meet and greets throughout the summer activation.

City Corner will also house the Etihad Park Stadium Studio, giving fans the opportunity to learn more about and purchase tickets for Etihad Park. As the Club prepares to move into its permanent home, the activation will serve as an invitation for local fans, visiting supporters and World Cup audiences to get to know New York City FC and its future neighborhood.

"This is a historic moment for soccer in New York City, and it is especially meaningful for us to create this experience in Willets Point, right across from where Etihad Park will open in 2027," said Brad Sims, CEO of New York City FC. "City Corner is designed to welcome fans, celebrate the global game and introduce more people to New York City FC as we prepare for our next chapter in Queens."

City Corner will feature a series of fan-facing experiences supported by New York City FC partners, offering attendees opportunities to engage with the Club and its partners through interactive, hospitality, lifestyle, content, and brand experience touchpoints. Participating New York City FC partners are expected to include Paze®, Casper, MetroPlusHealth, FlixBus, and The Perecman Firm, with programming designed to enhance the overall fan experience through football-centered engagement and community-focused moments. All partner programming and on-site elements remain subject to final approval and applicable event guidelines.

In addition to City Corner, the Club will participate in a series of World Cup-related events across the region, creating opportunities for fans throughout New York and New Jersey to connect with their local club during the summer.

New York City FC 2026 FIFA World Cup Programming Calendar

June 3 - FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola® at American Dream Mall

New York City FC will participate in the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola® at American Dream Mall, giving fans the opportunity to celebrate the road to 2026 and connect with the Club ahead of a historic summer of soccer. Sky the Pigeon and First Team players will be available for meet-and-greets.

June 6 - NYFEST at Brooklyn Bridge Park

New York City FC will serve as a sponsor of the 15th Annual NYFEST, the New York Film and Entertainment Soccer Tournament, at Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 5. Presented in connection with the Tribeca Festival, the annual five-a-side charity soccer tournament brings together teams and players from across the media, entertainment and creative industries. This year's event also features a celebrity match where participants will wear New York City FC kits.

June 7 - City in the Community's Consulate Cup at Brooklyn Bridge Park

A unique, community-based soccer tournament that unites New York City's international diplomatic community in support of City in the Community (CITC)'s mission to make soccer more accessible in underserved communities. The tournament is held and run by CITC, with proceeds from team registrations, auctions, and sponsorships benefitting CITC's efforts to expand free access to soccer and youth programs in underserved neighborhoods across the city.

June 11-27 - NYNJ World Cup 26 Queens Group Stage HQ at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York City FC will anchor its summer programming with City Corner, a dedicated fan experience at NYNJ World Cup 26 Queens Group Stage HQ at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Modeled after a New York City block, the activation will feature games, prizes, giveaways, entertainment, partner experiences and opportunities for fans to learn more about Etihad Park, opening nearby in Willets Point in 2027.

June 12 - New York State United 2026 World Cup Watch Experience at Stony Brook University

New York City FC will participate in the New York State United 2026 World Cup Watch Experience at Stony Brook University, a free, family-friendly event bringing fans together on Long Island for Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina and USA, with New York City FC's Goalkeeper Matt Freese, vs. Paraguay.

June 19 - International Soccer Watch Party at UBS Arena

New York City FC will participate in the UBS Arena Watch Party of USA vs. Australia. Other New York teams, such as the New York Mets and New York Islanders, will also have a presence at this event to show their support in celebrating the World Cup on our home soil.

June 20 - City in the Community's Community Cup Final at PS 211

This annual tournament is led by New York City FC's nonprofit foundation, City in the Community (CITC). The co-ed youth soccer tournament features teams from 30 neighborhoods across the five boroughs for an unforgettable celebration of soccer and community. The event brings together 300 youth, ages 8-11, and highlights CITC's mission to provide free soccer opportunities in historically underserved neighborhoods and remains a key part of the New York City Soccer Initiative.

June 26 - adiCup NY Tournament at Brooklyn Bridge Park

New York City FC will participate in the adiCup NY Tournament at adidas' Home of Soccer hub in Brooklyn Bridge Park, joining players and fans for a competitive soccer event during the height of World Cup excitement across the city.

July 16-19 - Fanatics Fest at Javits Center

New York City FC will have a presence at Fanatics Fest at the Javits Center, engaging fans at one of the summer's largest sports and culture gatherings in New York City.

July 19 - New York State United 2026 World Cup Watch Experience at Kensico Dam Plaza

New York City FC will close out its summer programming at the World Cup Watch Experience at Kensico Dam Plaza, joining fans in Westchester for a free, family-friendly celebration of the World Cup Final.

Together, the events reflect New York City FC's commitment to showing up across the region during FIFA World Cup 2026™, engaging longtime supporters, welcoming new fans and strengthening the Club's connection to communities throughout New York. That commitment extends beyond the tournament through City in the Community's "26 for 26" legacy project, which will create 26 new mini-soccer pitches across New York City to expand access to the game and support the next generation of players, long after the global tournament's final whistle.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 2, 2026

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