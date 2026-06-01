New York City FC Midfielder Aiden O'Neill and Defender Kai Trewin Selected to the Australia Men's National Team Roster for the FIFA World Cup 2026

Published on June 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC Midfielder Aiden O'Neill and Defender Kai Trewin have been selected to represent the Australia Men's National Team at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The two Australians feature on Head Coach Tony Popovic's 26-man roster, announced yesterday afternoon.

New York City FC Midfielder Aiden O'Neill and Defender Kai Trewin Selected to the Australia Men's National Team Roster for the FIFA World Cup 2026

NEW YORK - June 1, 2026 - New York City FC Midfielder Aiden O'Neill and Defender Kai Trewin have been selected to represent the Australia Men's National Team at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The two Australians feature on Head Coach Tony Popovic's 26-man roster, announced yesterday afternoon.

The selection marks O'Neill's first FIFA World Cup roster appearance for Australia. The Midfielder has been a consistent presence for the Socceroos, earning 30 caps for his country before securing a place in the squad for this summer's tournament.

A native of Brisbane, O'Neill joined New York City FC in April 2025 and quickly became a key presence in the Club's midfield. The Midfielder has gone on to make 39 appearances tallying seven assists across all competitions, in addition to helping New York City reach the MLS Eastern Conference Final last season.

Trewin arrived at New York City FC from City Football Group sister club Melbourne City FC in January 2026 and has become a regular contributor in his first season with the Club. Across all competitions, the Defender has made 18 appearances recording two assists and scoring his first goal for the Club in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16.

Trewin represented Australia at the U-20 and U-23 levels before earning his first senior call-up for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. After five appearances with the Socceroos, the Defender now earns his first FIFA World Cup roster selection with Australia.

Australia will play an International Friendly against Switzerland on Saturday, June 6 at 3pm ET in San Diego before commencing play in the FIFA World Cup. The Socceroos are slotted in Group D alongside the United States, Turkey, and Paraguay, opening group play against Turkey on Sunday, June 14 at 12am ET in Vancouver.

With O'Neill and Trewin's selections, New York City FC now has three players named to FIFA World Cup 2026 rosters, with the Australian duo joining Goalkeeper Matt Freese, who was selected to represent the United States. The 'Boys in Blue' could find themselves on opposite sides of the field on Friday, June 19, when the United States takes on Australia in Seattle, with kickoff scheduled for 3pm ET.







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