Colorado Rapids Defender Lucas Herrington Named to Australia's 2026 FIFA World Cup Squad

Published on June 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Herrington has been named to Australia's 26-man roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The selection marks Herrington's first appearance on a FIFA World Cup squad and comes less than three months after making his senior international debut for the Socceroos.

Herrington, 18, joins Head Coach Tony Popovic's squad after a breakout first professional season in Major League Soccer. The Brisbane native becomes the first active Colorado Rapids player selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will represent Australia at the sport's biggest international competition this summer in North America.

The defender earns his first FIFA World Cup selection after making his senior international debut for Australia earlier this year. Since debuting for the Socceroos on March 27 against Cameroon, the defender has made three appearances, all starts, totaling 225 minutes. Australia won all three matches in which Herrington featured, recording victories over Cameroon, Curaçao and Mexico.

In his debut MLS season, Herrington has been a consistent member of the Rapids starting lineup. The defender has started in every match for Colorado and has logged 1,350 minutes this season, making him the youngest player in MLS to play every minute possible in the regular season so far this year.

The Brisbane, Australia, native joined the Rapids from Brisbane Roar (A-League Men), where he made 29 appearances and scored two goals after signing with the first team in September 2024. He made his professional debut on December 14, 2024, starting in a road match against Western Sydney Wanderers. Herrington began his football career with Brisbane Roar Youth in 2023 following time with Taringa Rovers and Toowong FC's respective academies.

At the youth international level, Herrington has represented Australia at the U-18, U-19, and U-20 levels. He made four appearances with the U-19s at the 2024 ASEAN U-19 Boys Championship, where Australia finished third. He later featured in seven matches for the U-20s and was part of the squad that won the 2025 AFC U-20 Asian Cup. Herrington has also earned four appearances with the U-18s.







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