The Promise of 1994, Delivered: Major League Soccer's Investment Powers the Modern Game in North America

Published on June 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







New York, NY - Born out of the 1994 FIFA World Cup hosted in the United States, Major League Soccer is now in its 31st season and has made good on the vision of creating a soccer nation. This progress underscores nearly three decades of investment in world-class soccer infrastructure and community development, as highlighted in FIFA's Team Base Camp announcement.

For photos and videos of Major League Soccer's stadiums and training facilities please CLICK HERE

All FIFA World Cup 2026™ host markets across the United States and Canada are MLS cities, reflecting the league's deep integration into the fabric of the sport throughout the region. In addition, five MLS stadiums will host FIFA World Cup matches and 14 MLS and MLS NEXT Pro clubs are hosting team base camps showcasing the state-of-the-art venues built by MLS clubs and ownership in partnership with local communities.

In total, approximately 40 MLS stadiums and facilities will serve as a cornerstone and reinforce the league's role in shaping the past, present, and future of soccer in the United States and Canada.

All 13 FIFA World Cup host markets in the United States and Canada are MLS cities.

MLS Cities hosting FIFA World Cup 2026™

Host City MLS Club Club Accomplishment

Atlanta Atlanta United 2018 MLS Cup Champions

Boston New England Revolution 2021 Supporters' Shield Winners

Dallas FC Dallas 2016 Supporters' Shield Winners

Houston Houston Dynamo FC 2x MLS Cup Champions

Kansas City Sporting Kansas City 2x MLS Cup Champions

Los Angeles LA Galaxy 6x MLS Cup Champions

Los Angeles LAFC 2022 MLS Cup Champions; FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Participant

Miami Inter Miami CF 2025 MLS Cup Champions; FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Participant

New York New Jersey New York City FC 2021 MLS Cup Champions

New York New Jersey Red Bull New York 3x Supporters' Shield Winners

Philadelphia Philadelphia Union 2x Supporters' Shield Winners

Seattle Seattle Sounders FC 2x MLS Cup Champions; 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup Champions; FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Participant

San Francisco Bay Area San Jose Earthquakes 2x MLS Cup Champions

Toronto Toronto FC 2017 MLS Cup Champions

Vancouver Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2025 Western Conference Champions, Four consecutive Canadian Championships

Five (5) MLS stadiums will host FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches:

BC Place, home of Vancouver Whitecaps FC

BMO Field, home of Toronto FC

Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Revolution

Lumen Field, home of Seattle Sounders FC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of Atlanta United

14 MLS and MLS NEXT PRO clubs will host World Cup participating national teams at their official Team Base Camps.

Team Base Camps at MLS Training Facilities

MLS and MLS NEXT Pro Club Participating Nation Training Facility

Atlanta United Uzbekistan Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground

Austin FC Saudi Arabia Q2 Stadium

Charlotte FC Scotland Atrium Health Performance Park

Columbus Crew Ecuador OhioHealth Performance Center

FC Dallas Sweden Toyota Stadium

Nashville SC Japan Vanderbilt Health Training Center

North Texas SC (MLS NEXT Pro) Czechia Texas Health Mansfield Stadium

Philadelphia Union Ivory Coast Subaru Park and WSFS Bank Sportsplex

Real Salt Lake Bosnia and Herzegovina America First Field

Red Bull New York Brazil RWJBarnabas Health Red Bulls Performance Center

Seattle Sounders FC Belgium Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse

Sporting Kansas City Argentina Compass Minerals National Performance Center

Sporting Kansas City II (MLS NEXT Pro) England Swope Soccer Village

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Canada Whitecaps National Soccer Development Centre

In addition to the 19 MLS venues hosting official matches and team base camps, more than 20 other MLS club facilities are scheduled to host different events in the lead up and during the World Cup, including pre-World Cup matches, pre-World Cup camps, fan festivities and official Venue-Specific Training Sites. Since its launch in 1996 - established as part of the legacy of the 1994 FIFA World Cup - MLS ownership has invested more than $11 billion in soccer-specific stadiums, elite training facilities, youth academies, and community-based infrastructure projects across the United States and Canada. These long-term investments have elevated standards for the professional game while creating lasting community impact and expanding access to the sport at every level.

MLS has grown from 10 to 30 clubs since its inaugural season in 1996

All MLS Clubs operate academy programs, and more than 650 homegrown players have come into the league, with a majority of those players signing since 2020.

27 MLS clubs play in stadiums built or renovated for soccer, following Inter Miami CF's stadium debut in April 2026. New stadiums for New York City FC (2027) and Chicago Fire FC (2028) are under construction, with the New England Revolution coming soon to follow.

Reinvestment in current soccer-specific stadiums, including FC Dallas' Toyota Stadium, undergoing a $182 million renovation.

All 30 MLS Clubs operate in world-class first-team training centers.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.