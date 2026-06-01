Nashville SC's Ahmed Qasem Named to Iraq National Team for FIFA World Cup 26
Published on June 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club attacking midfielder Ahmed Qasem has been named to the Iraq National Team roster for the FIFA World Cup 26™ taking place June 11 to July 19.
Qasem, who represented Sweden as a youth, will suit up for Iraq when it makes its first FIFA World Cup appearance since 1986.
Since being acquired by Nashville SC from Sweden's IF Elfsborg in February of 2025, Qasem has appeared in 53 matches across all competitions for the Boys in Gold, scoring five goals and registering two assists.
Iraq kicks off its FIFA World Cup 26™ campaign when it faces Norway on June 16 at 5 p.m. CT in Foxborough, Mass.
Iraq's FIFA World Cup 26™ Group Stage (Group I) Schedule:
June 16 at 5 p.m. CT: Iraq vs. Norway (Boston Stadium)
June 22 at 4 p.m. CT: Iraq vs. France (Philadelphia Stadium)
June 26 at 2 p.m. CT: Iraq vs. Senegal (Toronto Stadium)
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